Cedric Doumbe stops Jaleel Willis with first round KO, brings vacuum to arena amid splinter fiasco – Bellator Paris Highlights

Returning from his controversial TKO loss to Baki Chamsourdinov back in March, kickboxing star, Cedric Doumbe has turned in his sixth professional win in mixed martial arts — courtesy of a first round knockout win of his own against Jaleel Willis at Bellator Champions Series 2 in Paris, France.

Mandatory Credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Doumbe, a former GLORY Kickboxing champion, had headlined PFL Europe 1 back in March of this year in a showdown with the highly-touted, Chamsourdinov — however, saw his main event clash stopped by referee, Marc Goddard in the third round, after appearing to suffer a foot injury after stubbing his toe on a splinter inside the SmartCage.

Mandatory Credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Revered for his striking ability, Doumbe managed to turn in career knockout win number five in mixed martial arts tonight in his 175lbs catchweight clash against Willis, utilizing a slew of ground strikes to eventually get the North American talent out of their in the first frame. Earlier this week, Cameroon-born favorite, Cedric Doumbe suggested a potential fantasy fight against UFC megastar, Conor McGregor — claiming if he ever fought the Dubliner, he would likely KO him inside a round.

Below, catch the highlights from Cedric Doumbe’s victory at Bellator Paris