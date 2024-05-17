Cedric Doumbe stops Jaleel Willis with first round KO, brings vacuum to arena amid splinter fiasco – Bellator Paris Highlights
Returning from his controversial TKO loss to Baki Chamsourdinov back in March, kickboxing star, Cedric Doumbe has turned in his sixth professional win in mixed martial arts — courtesy of a first round knockout win of his own against Jaleel Willis at Bellator Champions Series 2 in Paris, France.
Doumbe, a former GLORY Kickboxing champion, had headlined PFL Europe 1 back in March of this year in a showdown with the highly-touted, Chamsourdinov — however, saw his main event clash stopped by referee, Marc Goddard in the third round, after appearing to suffer a foot injury after stubbing his toe on a splinter inside the SmartCage.
Revered for his striking ability, Doumbe managed to turn in career knockout win number five in mixed martial arts tonight in his 175lbs catchweight clash against Willis, utilizing a slew of ground strikes to eventually get the North American talent out of their in the first frame. Earlier this week, Cameroon-born favorite, Cedric Doumbe suggested a potential fantasy fight against UFC megastar, Conor McGregor — claiming if he ever fought the Dubliner, he would likely KO him inside a round.