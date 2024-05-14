UFC star Ian Garry agrees to fight Michael Venom Page in return: ‘Him and his coaches are deciding’

Unbeaten welterweight striker, Ian Garry appears to have given up on his pursuit of a potential title-eliminator against former champion, Colby Covington, and has now switched his focus to a clash against recent UFC addition, Michael Venom Page in a summer comeback.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, returned at UFC 298 back in February in Anaheim, turning in a close split decision win over Geoff Neal to improve to 14-0 as a professional.

As for former Bellator MMA championship challenger, Page, the London striker made his long-anticipated Octagon bow at UFC 299 back in March against Kevin Holland, turning in a one-sided unanimous judging win over the promotional staple.

And staking his claim for a feature alongside compatriot, Conor McGregor at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Garry has so far failed in his bid to secure a fight with outspoken contender, Covington – with the Clovis native appearing to move on from a clash with the Dubliner.

Ian Garry agrees to fight Michael Venom Page

In turn, Garry has revealed recently he’s agreed to fight the likes of Sean Brady as well as recent UFC St. Louis winner, Joaquin Buckley – and even recent promotional debutante, Michael Venom Page.



“I can only fight down in the rankings, and this is where I’ve got to show that I will fight anyone,” Ian Garry told talkSPORT during a recent interview.

“I’ve said yes [to fighting against Michael Venom Page],” Ian Garry explained. “I’ve said yes to that name, him and his coaches are deciding because he seems a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks’ time, but I’ve said yes.”

Linked with a return at UFC 304 in July in a return to Manchester, former Bellator MMA star, Michael Venom Page name-dropped a potential fight with Garry on that card earlier this annum, as he hopes to make his way to a blockbuster fight with compatriot, Leon Edwards for gold.

