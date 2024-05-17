Tyson Fury sends ominous warning to Oleksandr Usyk 24 hours before fight night: ‘I’m coming for his heart’

Tyson Fury isn’t just coming for Oleksandr Usyk’s title — he wants his heart.

On Saturday, May 16, one of the most anticipated heavyweight scraps in boxing history will go down as reigning WBC titleholder Tyson Fury goes toe-to-toe with the current WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk in a winner-take-all title tilt to crown a new unified heavyweight king.

Originally scheduled to go down in February, the long-awaited showdown was pushed back after ‘The Gypsy King’ sustained a cut while training.

With 24 hours to go before they meet inside Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, Fury and Usyk came together for one final face-off on Thursday. There, the two got into a shoving match that forced security to step in and bring an end to the scuffle.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk FINAL FACE-OFF…



[🎥 @Queensberry]



pic.twitter.com/EITfF04BjN

We definitely don’t need another John Fury headbutting incident.

Speaking with a reporter for DAZN, Fury launched an explicit-filled rant directed at Usky and his entire team, letting the Ukrainian know that it’s not just his gold he’ll be coming for on fight night.

Tyson Fury's explosive final words before the Oleksandr Usyk fight tomorrow night: "I'm coming for his heart, f*** his belts, I'm coming for his f***ing heart. F*** him."



[🎥 @Queensberry]



pic.twitter.com/yQog13zDBR

“We’re ready to rock and roll. Fireworks tomorrow night,” Fury said on stage. “I’m going to knock this little f*cker’s spark out. I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for. F*ck his belts, I’m coming for his f*cking heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out. “F*ck him and f*ck all of his team too. F*ck the lot of them. They can all get it if they want too, sh*thouses!”

Who leaves with their ‘O’ and all the gold when tyson fury throws hands with ‘the cat’?

Tyson Fury enters the bout with a perfect 34-0 record and 24 of his wins coming by way of knockout. In his most recent outing, Fury narrowly escaped defeat, walking away with a very contentious split decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Like Fury, Usyk is unbeaten in his boxing career, going 21-0 with 14 KOs.