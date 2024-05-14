Amazon Studios announces Road House sequel, UFC icon Conor McGregor not expected to return

After the smashing success of Amazon’s remake of the 1989 action classic Road House, it should come as no surprise that the studio is already working on a sequel.

According to a report from Variety, Amazon Studios has confirmed that the story of ex-MMA fighter Elwood Dalton will continue. Lead actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role, though no other details have been revealed.

“As we saw this spring the world went crazy for a little movie called Road House,” Amazon MGM Studio chief Jennifer Salke said on stage at the Pier 36 venue in New York City. “Nearly 8 million viewers globally have watched Road House. We like to watch these results like a baby.”

Released on March 21, the film went straight to streaming, much to the chagrin of director Doug Liman. Still, that didn’t stop Road House from taking on a life of its own, attracting over 50 million viewers within its first two weeks. Recently, Amazon confirmed that the total viewership is more than 80 million.

Conor McGregor Indicates He will not return for road house sequel

In the original film which starred the late Patrick Swayze, the story focused on a mysterious bouncer who travels from bar to bar, cleaning up each place by eliminating the unsavory elements. The remake follows a similar premise, though it changes its setting from a small town in Missouri to the fictional town of Glass Key in the Florida Keys.

Aside from Gyllenhaal’s enigmatic hero, the film also stars Conor McGregor as an over-the-top skull cracker named Knox who is hired by the film’s big bad, portrayed by Billy Magnussen. Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) serves as the love interest for Dalton while Jessica Williams plays the bar owner desperate to keep her roadhouse from being overrun by a bunch of ruffians.

While Gyllenhaal’s character was the main focus of the film, many argued that Irish megastar Conor McGregor stole the show with his completely unhinged performance. Unfortunately, it appears as though ‘Mystic Mac’ won’t be returning for part two.

“Congrats guys,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories. “Wish you all the best of luck with it.”

