UFC Rankings Update: Mark Hunt Finally Leaves Heavyweight List

Fan favorite knockout artist Mark Hunt finally fought the last fight of his UFC contract.

The longtime veteran lost a decision to rising fighter Justin Willis on the main card of last weekend’s (Sat., December 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 142 from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia.

When he did, it presumably brought an end to an extremely tumultuous working relationship. Hunt is at odds with the UFC and has been ever since he lost to Brock Lesnar at July 2016’s UFC 200. Lesnar failed drug tests for banned estrogen blocker clomiphene and was suspended. But that wasn’t enough for ‘The Super Samoan,’ who claimed the UFC knew Lesnar was on PEDs and granted him a waiver for USADA testing anyway.

The suit is ongoing, yet the UFC offered Hunt a classy farewell regardless. He truly is gone, and that was finalized by his absence on the newest update of the official UFC rankings.

Overall, the weekend saw a decent amount of movement as a result of two cards. Top welterweight Kamaru Usman rose three spots to No. 2 thanks to his domination of Rafael dos Anjos in the TUF 28 Finale headliner. Dos Anjos dropped two spots because of the loss. Willis rose a sizable six spots to No. 9 at heavyweight for defeating Hunt at UFC Adelaide the following night. Also at that event, Mauricio Rua rose one spot to No. 12 at light heavyweight for his come-from-behind win over Australian Tyson Pedro.

Check out the fully updated rankings via UFC.com.

Latest UFC Rankings Update

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Jon Jones

4 TJ Dillashaw

5 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Conor McGregor

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Henry Cejudo

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Deiveson Figueiredo

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis +1

8 Dustin Ortiz -1

9 Alexandre Pantoja

10 Ben Nguyen +1

11 Alex Perez +1

12 Tim Elliott -1

13 Magomed Bibulatov

14 Said Nurmagomedov

15 Ryan Benoit

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva De Andrade +1

15 Rani Yahya *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Josh Emmett

10 Alexander Volkanovski

11 Ricardo Lamas

12 Yair Rodriguez

13 Chan Sung Jung

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Darren Elkins

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Numragomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Kevin Lee

5 Edson Barboza

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Anthony Pettis

8 Al Iaquinta

9 Nate Diaz

10 Michael Chiesa

11 James Vick

12 Alexander Hernandez

13 Francisco Trinaldo

14 Dan Hooker

15 Paul Felder

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Kamaru Usman +3

3 Darren Till -1

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Rafael Dos Anjos -2

6 Robbie Lawler

7 Santiago Ponzinibbio

8 Demian Maia

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Leon Edwards

11 Neil Magny

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Gunnar Nelson

15 Elizeu Dos Santos

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Ronaldo Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman

6 Israel Adesanya

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Jon Jones

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Ilir Latifi

6 Volkan Oezdemir

7 Jimi Manuwa

7 Dominick Reyes +1

9 Corey Anderson

10 Ovince Saint Preux

11 Glover Teixeira

12 Mauricio Rua +1

13 Misha Cirkunov -1

14 Nikita Krylov +1

15 Patrick Cummins *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Francis Ngannou

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Justin Willis +6

10 Marcin Tybura -1

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Blagoy Ivanov *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Cynthia Calvillo

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Vacant

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi

7 Lauren Murphy

9 Jessica Eye

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Joanne Calderwood

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Jennifer Maia

15 Andrea Lee

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine De Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Julianna Peña

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Aspen Ladd

9 Sara McMann

10 Yana Kunitskaya

11 Irene Aldana

12 Bethe Correia

13 Tonya Evinger

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Lina Lansberg