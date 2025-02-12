UFC top middleweight grappler Khamzat Chimaev has been involved in some of the most exciting moments in recent memory. With his monstrous athleticism and wrestling ability at the highest level we have seen in MMA, we are in for an explosive and dominant affair whenever he fights. So today, we will be looking back on some of his work in anticipation of his bout against Dricus Du Plessis.

Khamzat Chimaev’s most significant wins in order!

5. One punch for Gerald Meerschart

Khamzat Chimaev faced Gerald Meerschart in 2020, back when he was able to successfully switch between welterweight and middleweight in quick succession. This led to his matchup against dangerous BJJ specialist Gerald Meeschart. The two engaged in trash talk about who the better grappler was and debated wrestling vs. BJJ. However, their fight did not involve grappling, as Khamzat Chimaev knocked out Gerald Meerschart in one punch!

This fight would age quite well for Chimaev, as Meerschart is now the middleweight record holder for having the most submissions in the division’s history. This is a smaller feather in Chimaev’s cap, but one that is noticeable.

4. Rolling over Kevin Holland.

In 2022, high drama was abundant in the lead-up to UFC 279, as Chimaev would infamously miss weight by over 7 lbs for his main event fight against Nate Diaz. This led to the whole card having last-minute changes in matchups. With Khamzat Chimaev now facing off against heavy-handed BJJ black belt Kevin Holland who was originally supposed to face Daniel Rodriguez.

This change would be a quick and dominant finish by Chimaev as he would start the fight with his signature blitz takedown from nearly halfway across the octagon and in less than half a round, would submit Holland with an incredibly tight Brabo choke. Making a dangerous fighter who was once ranked in the top 10 at middleweight look easy for Chimaev.

3. Beating welterweight great Kumaru Usman.

Originally slated to face Paul Costa at UFC 294 in a very hyped match, as there was a beef between the two in the past. Injury would sideline Paulo Costa, and to come to save the day would be former Welterweight champion Kumaru Usman. Despite the major lack of preparation, people still thought Usman would be able to Khamzat a difficult time in the grappling department. However, Khamzat Chimaev would show how horrifying his grappling truly is.

He would dominate Usman in the wrestling department, in the first round we rarely see, as even NCAA Division 1 All-American Colby Covington struggled to take him down. But Chimaev showed how his high-level wrestling and athletic gifts make him a nightmare matchup for anyone. Usman would have to use desperation moves to avoid a close rear naked choke by Chimaev.

The second and third rounds, however, gave us a huge look into how Khamzat Chimaev could perform in the 2nd and 3rd rounds, in which Chimaev was far less active with his wrestling than he was in the first and showed that he was, in fact, beatable. Many believed this fight to be adraw as Usman gave him a great battle in the latter two rounds.

Regardless, the fact that Khamzat Chimaev, for one, made one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history look like he didn’t belong in there, especially when Usman is a decorated wrestler himself. It shows how truly terrifying and overwhelming Khamzat Chimaev can be on the ground.

2. Going to war with Gilbert Burns

In his last fight in the welterweight division, against at the time 2nd ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns. In a fight where Chimaev was a massive favorite against the former title challenger. This fight would be the first time in Kahmzat Chimaev’s whole career that his opponent would give him insane problems. As Chimaev showed great respect for Burns’ submission grappling, as he was a 4 world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. So his submission capability could not be overlooked.

This would lead to a stand-up, Chimaev dropping Burns in the first round. However, in the second round, Burns would be the first man to seriously hurt Chimaev as he would rock and drop Chimaev for the first time in his dominant career. The two would engage in an absolute war with, Chimaev coming out on top, managing to outstrike Gilbert Burns in the third round and win the match.

In a battle between dominant grapplers, Khamzat Chimaev showed his heart and proved that he is not just an incredible hammer, but also a very good nail. As he didn’t break down at the first sign of major adversity, and very much showed his warrior spirit in this grueling battle. It’s just a shame that chimaev was never able to make welterweight successfully again. As he was forced to move up to middleweight due to these issues.

5. Killing a legend in Robert Whittaker.

When Robert Whittaker easily knocked out Khamzat Chimaev’s former rival Ikram Aliskerov, people were stunned. Aliskerov was a highly touted wrestling prospect with similar skills to Chimaev. So Whittaker making quick work of him made people really believe that when the two fought at UFC 308. That Whittaker would cause massive problems for Khamzat.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Khamzat Chimaev of Russia secures a submission against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat would completely shut down that conversation, as Chimaev imposed his will on the middleweight great and brutally submitted him with a face crank. That actually broke Whittaker’s teeth and even dislocated his jaw—an incredibly shocking and violent turn of events. Fan favorite Robert Whittaker, losing this brutally usually doesn’t sit well with fans, given how close he is usually to title contention, only for it to be ripped away from him again.

However, For Chimaev it was yet another showing of how terrifying and dominant his wrestling ability can be even against a man like Whittaker, who has gone toe to toe with nearly every dangerous middleweight. For Chimaev to defeat him so quickly and violently is genuinely shocking for fans. And an incredible display of dominance for the man who may just be a future champion.

Good Luck Dricus Du Plessis.