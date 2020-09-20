Quite incredible. Now 9-0 uber-prospect, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev remains undefeated and books his October meeting with former title challenger, Demian Maia – following a stunning seventeen-second knockout win over Gerald ‘GM3’ Meerschaert.

The Stockholm native improves to 3-0 in the promotion, following prior wins over John Phillips, and Rhys McKee, both coming a staggering ten-days apart in July on ‘Fight Island’. Landing his first attempted strike of the night, Chimaev walked Meerschaert onto a straight right hand, scoring a massive shot, before following up with ground-and-pound.

Below, check out Chimaev’s staggering seventeen-second knockout triumph over Meerschaert.