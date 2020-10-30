Gerald Meerschaert is willing to do “whatever it takes” to secure a rematch with the undefeated prospect, Khamzat Chimaev.

‘GM3’ squared off against Chimaev last month on the undercard of Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley. Meerschaert was somewhat fancied heading into the fight in what appeared to be the toughest fight of Chimaev’s short career.

On the night things didn’t go to plan for Meerschaert. Just 17 seconds into the fight Chimaev uncorked his first punch and it knocked the middleweight veteran out. The win earned Chimaev a headline spot for his next fight against #3 welterweight Leon Edwards on December 19.

In an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Meerschart remained adamant that he has what it takes to beat Chimaev and insisted he would do “whatever it takes” to secure a rematch.

“I genuinely don’t like that guy. I can’t exactly put my finger on it, just the way he carries himself. He doesn’t, I don’t know, there’s something that I don’t like. I don’t think he likes me either. And I think part of the reason I don’t like him is because he was acting like I said something disrespectful towards him. I don’t know if it’s because people were interpreting what I said to him incorrectly or something,” Meerschaert said.

“But the whole time I was like, I said he was good, I said I expected him to come forward and do all this other stuff. The only thing I said was that he was overlooking me and that he was going to face resistance and I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain on that, that’s 100 percent on me. I said something and I didn’t do it. And not only that, but me not liking the guy, that leaves a real bad taste in my mouth, and I’m going to do whatever it takes as far as stringing wins together to get back at that guy. If he wants to keep sitting up there and saying no one wants to fight me, eventually he’s going to run in that spot again, and I’ll be sitting there waiting for him.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

