Colby Covington still believes UFC world title is in his future

UFC star Colby Covington still believes he is capable of winning a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Colby Covington is easily one of the most controversial figures we’ve ever seen in mixed martial arts. While he’s a former interim welterweight champion, though, his exploits have never quite got him to undisputed champion status – despite having three opportunities at claiming that title.

In his most recent outing, we saw Colby Covington fall short in a fight with Joaquin Buckley that was stopped due to a nasty cut suffered by ‘Chaos’. Ever since then, many have been questioning just how much longer he has left at the elite level.

In a recent stream, he made it crystal clear that he intends on getting that belt one day – even if it takes longer than anyone could’ve expected.

Colby Covington still eyeing world title

“We’re going to do the unthinkable. We’re going to shock the world,” Covington said during a recent stream on his Twitch channel. “DC (Cormier) was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young. No reason I can’t be champion.

“Belal Muhammad, ‘Remember the Racist,’ I can easily beat him. He’s a good matchup. He’s not going to take me down. He’s not going to outwrestle me. F*ck that. I will smack that dude silly. I know no one knows who he is, but they’re going to know when he’s on my highlight reel after I’m done with him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Colby Covington, his next fight is going to be absolutely critical. He needs to go out there and prove that he can still hang with the best of the best at 170 pounds, and if he can’t, then perhaps it’s time for him to consider a shift up to the middleweight division. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next.