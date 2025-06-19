Former ONE Heavyweight Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar SLAMS Chatri Sityodtong in Fiery Tweets “Biggest Failure in the History of Sports”

Former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar has launched a series of pointed criticisms at ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, airing grievances about the promotion’s leadership and its handling of his championship tenure.

Arjan Bhullar, who became the first fighter of Indian descent to win an MMA world title in a major organization, has a history of public and private disputes with Chatri Sityodtong, which now appear to have escalated.

Bhullar’s recent social media posts target Chatri Sityodtong’s business practices and personal integrity. “The guy’s a bum car salesman who has burned thru well over half a billion dollars before moving his accounts to the caymans to hide and b4 getting Qatari money. He’ll be remembered as the biggest failure in the history of sport and have to change his name again, I’ll be just fine.”

He also referenced private communications, explaining, “He would always apologize to me on a private call after which I never understood. At least have some balls to stand by ur hate and lies,” suggesting a pattern of behind-the-scenes conciliation that did not translate to public accountability.

Arjan Singh Bhullar’s run in ONE Championship was marked by both triumph and controversy. After dethroning Brandon Vera in May 2021 to become heavyweight champion, Bhullar did not defend his title for over two years due to contract disputes and injury.

During this period, Chatri Sityodtong publicly criticized Bhullar’s management, calling the negotiations “combative and arrogant,” and the promotion ultimately booked an interim title fight due to the stalemate. Bhullar eventually returned to unify the belts with interim champion Anatoly Malykhin in June 2023, but lost via TKO in the third round. His most recent bout, against Amir Aliakbari in March 2024, ended in a disqualification for timidity, prompting further criticism from Sityodtong, who called Bhullar’s performance “unacceptable” and an “embarrassment” to his home country.

Bhullar’s tweets also contained personal jabs at Sityodtong’s business acumen and leadership style. He compared ONE’s management to the early days of the UFC, joking, “himself as Lorenzo and Hume as Dana 🤣 MF Lorenzo a true G who would eat him for breakfast and is a multi billionaire and ur 1B in debt.” Bhullar also referenced alleged miscommunication about fight preparations, writing, “Told me purple man had a hamstring injury before our 1st fight date🤦🏽‍♂️I didn’t even ask but I guess he wanted to be my bestie then🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Throughout his time with ONE, Bhullar’s relationship with the promotion has been fraught with tension. His championship reign was overshadowed by inactivity and public disputes, while Sityodtong and other fighters, including Malykhin, openly questioned his commitment. Despite these challenges, Bhullar remains a significant figure in Asian MMA, having made history as the first Indian MMA world champion in a major organization.

Chatri Sityodtong has repeatedly faced accusations of favoritism toward athletes and coaches from his own Evolve MMA gym, which he founded in 2008. Former fighters, such as Herbert Burns, have publicly claimed that leaving Evolve led to being sidelined or punished by ONE Championship, while Evolve-affiliated athletes allegedly received preferential treatment. Other fighters have echoed frustrations about difficulties in securing fights after disagreements with management.

Chatri is known for his outspoken, sometimes blunt, public criticism of fighters and rival organizations. He has publicly called out fighters for performances he deems “unacceptable” or “embarrassing,” as seen in his harsh remarks about Arjan Singh Bhullar and Jonathan Di Bella. His comments have occasionally backfired, drawing backlash from the martial arts community and other promoters.

Chatri Sityodtong’s comments about Japanese Shoot Boxing champion Kaito Ono led to a public dispute with RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, who called for greater respect and professionalism in cross-promotional dealings. Sakakibara emphasized the importance of business etiquette and respect for local martial arts traditions, highlighting a broader perception that Chatri sometimes lacks diplomatic tact.

Behind-the-scenes accounts from former employees and insiders describe a culture of control, fear of retaliation, and lack of transparency at ONE Championship and Evolve MMA. Many sources have chosen to remain anonymous due to concerns about professional repercussions, but their testimonies consistently point to a challenging work environment and problematic management practices.

Bhullar’s latest comments suggest a deep rift with Chatri Sityodtong, and a willingness to air grievances that have simmered throughout his career with ONE Championship.