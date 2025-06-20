Conor McGregor parties with Kinahan Cartel boss’s son during holiday in Ibiza

During his recent visit to the Spanish party island, Ibiza — former UFC star has been pictured partying alongside the son of Kinahan Cartel boss, Liam Byrne, as well as Byrne Organized Crime Group associate, Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little.

McGregor, who paid expenses for his Black Forge Inn football team to travel and party on the Spanish island of Ibiza this month, was involved in an alleged altercation with a fellow partygoer at a nightclub earlier this week.

In footage captured, McGregor, 36, can allegedly be seen striking another partygoer twice in the face during the altercation. While the alleged victim was escorted off the premises, it’s believed Conor McGregor was not asked to leave the nightclub following the altercation.

Conor McGregor parties with Kinahan Cartel boss’s son in Ibiza

And this evening, as reported by the Irish Mirror, Conor McGregor has been pictured partying with former UK glamor model, Katie Price, as well as Lee Byrne — the son of Kinahan Cartel crime boss, Liam Byrne, and the above-mentioned associate, Little.

Also alleged to have been pictured with Conor McGregor is Republic of Ireland international, Troy Parrott, who currently plays his football in the Dutch Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar.

While the above-mentioned, Lee Byrne has no known association with crime, his father, Liam Byrne was released from prison in the UK back in January where he served a short sentence for sourcing firearms for fellow organized crime boss, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh. Byrne is currently tagged in the United Kingdom and has been placed under the ‘Home Detention Curfew Scheme’ following his release from prison.

As for Little, the 24-year-old was named in the Irish High Court as a member of the Byrne Organized Crime Group, and is a close friend of Lee Byrne, the current boyfriend of Lilly-Ella Gerrad — the daughter of former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard.