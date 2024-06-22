Robert Whittaker stops Ikram Aliskerov with stunning first round KO finish – UFC Saudi Arabia Highlights

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker continues to hold the torch atop the division tonight following the culimination of UFC Saudi Arabia — making incredibly short work of short-notice replacement, Ikram Aliskerov, handing the Russian his first loss in seven fights.

Whittaker, a former interim and undisputed middleweight titleholder, was initially slated to headline tonight’s card against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — before a “violent” illness forced the Chechen finisher from the main event clash.

Featuring most recently at UFC 298 back in February, Auckland-born fan-favorite, Robert Whittaker took out former title challenger, Paulo Costa with a unanimous decision win — rebounding to the winner’s enclosure after a knockout loss to current champion, Dricus du Plessis.

And lodging his second straight victory tonight in the promotion’s first trip to Riyadh, former champion, Whittaker turns in his first stoppage triumph since 2017 — where he then defeated Ronaldo Souza with a high-kick and strikes stoppage.

Turning back the highly-touted uber-prospect tonight in the Middle East, Whittaker spelled danger for Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Aliskerov early on the feet, wobbling him with a straight shot in close.

And further dropping the Dagestani at the fence, Whittaker miscued a patented high-kick attempt — before chasing down the two-fight promotional star with a beautifully-placed uppercut shot, sending him back to the canvas and landing a first round knockout victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Robert Whittaker’s quickfire win at UFC Saudi Arabia