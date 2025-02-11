In his most recent fight companion to the UFC 312, Joe Rogan went on to discuss the dangers that the retaining champion, Dricus Du Plessis, could face now that he is likely to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev.

The famous podcaster and part-time UFC commentator would go on to talk with former top heavyweight Brendan Schaub and former welterweight champion Matt Serra about the threats an athletically gifted and exceptionally talented wrestler like Khamzat Chimaev could pose to the champion. Rogan would go on to say during his show:

“Khamzat just shoots from like 15 feet away and gets a hold of your leg.”

Joe Rogan’s simple take on Khamzat Chimaev is deeper than you think.

While it seems like an obvious observation that Chimaev often explodes at the start of a match with very far away shots that have a very high rate of success. Chimaev easily took down decorated wrestlers such as Kumaru Usman and, most recently, defeated the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with a vicious rear naked choke. This is still, more than likely, the factor the current champion will have to consider most when facing Chimaev.

An aggressive style like this could prove very troublesome for a fighter like Dricus Du Plessis, who often gets mocked while having an awkward style. Even by the people who he’s already been. It is undeniable now, having defeated three former champions in a row.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 09: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his UFC middleweight championship fight against Sean Strickland during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, despite his undeniable credentials and insane athleticism, many still doubt the South African as nothing more than a drunken master waiting to be toppled off the mountain. Du Pless will still look to prove everyone wrong, as he has done for the past few years.

And as for his possible matchup with Chimaev, one of his most dangerous opponents, the sooner, the better. This has fireworks written all over it.