UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 26th October 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Date : Sat, Oct. 26, 2024

: Sat, Oct. 26, 2024 Location : Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Broadcast : Prelims 10 a.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 2 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 10 a.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 2 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 3 p.m. BST, Main Card at 7 p.m. BST

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full fight card

Main Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: Featherweight Main Event Title Fight

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: Heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Light Heavyweight

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige: Featherweight

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos: Welterweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu: Heavyweight

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Welterweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Tale of the Tape

Name: Ilia Topuria Max Holloway Country: Georgia/Spain Hawaii, United States Age: 27 32 Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Weight: 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) 155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb) Reach: 69 in (175 cm) 69 in (175 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway takes place on Saturday, October 26th, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main card will start at 2 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 10 a.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 7 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 3 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Ilia Topuria: -225 odds favorite

Max Holloway: +185 underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway. at the Etihad Arena tickets are available here.

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 308 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway is UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Namajunas at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada on 2nd November 2024.