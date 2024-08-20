UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 26th October 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
- Date: Sat, Oct. 26, 2024
- Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Broadcast: Prelims 10 a.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 2 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 3 p.m. BST, Main Card at 7 p.m. BST
UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full fight card
Main Card
- Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: Featherweight Main Event Title Fight
- Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: Heavyweight
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Light Heavyweight
- Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige: Featherweight
Prelims
- Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos: Welterweight
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu: Heavyweight
- Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Welterweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Ilia Topuria
|Max Holloway
|Country:
|Georgia/Spain
|Hawaii, United States
|Age:
|27
|32
|Height:
|5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
|5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
|Weight:
|145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb)
|155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb)
|Reach:
|69 in (175 cm)
|69 in (175 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway takes place on Saturday, October 26th, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main card will start at 2 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 10 a.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 7 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 3 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Ilia Topuria: -225 odds favorite
- Max Holloway: +185 underdog
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway. at the Etihad Arena tickets are available here.
UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Trailer
TBA
PPV price and Live streams
UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 308 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway?
The next UFC event that follows UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway is UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Namajunas at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada on 2nd November 2024.