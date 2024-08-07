Breaking: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira in the PFL booked for October 19

ByTimothy Wheaton
Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira was just confirmed hours ago. It will be taking place on October 19 in the Professional Fighters League. This fight event will feature the inaugural PFL Superfight Belts.

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou will meet the towering Brazilian Renan Ferreira later this year in the PFL. Problema’ Ferreira stands at an incredible 6’8″ and is coming off of a quick 22-second knockout of Ryan Bader, the Bellator heavyweight king. Throughout the Brazilian career, he has earned the 2023 PFL Heavyweight Championship in addition to the PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions Super Belt. Incredibly, he has a knockout win rate of eighty-five percent.

The lineal MMA world champion Francis Ngannou will finally make his long-awaited debut in the PFL. The Cameroonian-born athlete holds the lineal titles from the UFC Heavyweight Championship, PRIDE FC, UFC 1, Strikeforce, and plenty more. He is the former UFC heavyweight king who walked away from the organization and now works as a core member of the PFL. Ngannou is the Chairman of PFL Africa and will help launch the organization soon.

Ngannou and Saudi Arabia have become key partners of the PFL. The Cameroonian athlete has boxed world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Renan Ferreira earned his stunning knockout of Bader in the nation’s capital.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira on October 19 will be for the PFL Superfight Belt.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Also featured at the same event will be Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco. The PFL Superfight Belt will be on the line in this highly anticipated matchup. Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco is a two-time PFL world champion, who has notable wins over fighters such as Kayla Harrison, Julia Budd, and Marina Mokhnatkina, among others.

Having earned titles in Bellator, Strikeforce, and the UFC, Cris Cyborg is a trailblazer in the sport and one of the all-time greats. She will look to earn another title against the Brazilian Larissa Pacheco on October 19.

