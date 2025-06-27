Japanese Muay Thai phenom Nadaka Yoshinari would make his second appearance in ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 114. Against atomweight knockout artist Banluelok, a Thai southpaw striker who has been putting on beatdowns in Lumpinee Stadium. However, the five-division Muay Thai champion would prove himself to be too much for the Thai powerhouse.

As the Japanese Nak Muay would once again use his excellent footwork, feints, and educated clinching game to shut down the power of the Banluelok. Who struggled to get to Nadaka, who had an answer for every strategy the Thai would try. Often getting clinched, knee’d, or swept and dumped as the Japanese star continued to thwart Baluelok’s offense.

Nadaka Yoshinari is on track to be the first atomweight champion in ONE.

With many wins in and out of ONE, there is a strong argument for him already to be the number one pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter, and should he win the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title. He would be the first and only fighter to hold Lumpinee, Rajadamnern, and ONE Muay Thai titles. This would make him a historic champion and likely place him among the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.