Two somewhat underrated fights from Japan’s kickboxing scene in K-1. As two of the best fighters in the lightweight division outside of ONE Championship and Glory kickboxing. As the Chinese stand out, Ouyang Feng took Dutchman Darryl Verdonk down at one of the best kickboxing cards of the year at K-1 BEYOND.

It was one of the most hectic and high-level fights of the card, and if not of the year, then certainly of the night, as the two fighters would throw down with excellent boxing technique. Verdonk would blast the legs of the Ouyang Feng, and the Chinese striker would return with technical and educated strikes. With an eloquent and accurate jab, good footwork, and brutal, accurate knees to the body. Outworking the promising Dutchman, who is a skilled, powerful fighter and is world championship material in his own right. Winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Ouyang Feng is likely the best fighter outside of Glory and ONE Championship.

K-1 tends to excel with their matchups, as even their lower-level KRUSH cards always seem to deliver the excitement. With Feng and Verdonk both showing the highest level and intensity that can, at times, be somewhat lacking in Glory and ONE Championship. So the growth and presence of the premier Japanese kickboxing promotion will always be welcome to striking fans.