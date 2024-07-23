Francis Ngannou confirms plans for PFL debut fight against Renan Ferreira in October

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has revealed today that he is currently planning a return to mixed martial arts competition on October 19. – tentatively, in a PFL first outing against Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, has yet to compete in professional mixed martial arts since the beginning of 2022, most recently successfully unifying his divisional crown in a unanimous decision win over former interim champion and then-unbeaten challenger, Ciryl Gane.

However, in the time since, Batie native, Ngannou has featured twice in professional boxing taking on both former world heavyweight championship holders, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in losses to both.

Francis Ngannou expecting to make PFL debut in October

And expected to take on the above-mentioned, Ferreira of the back of his stunning first round win over former Bellator MMA champion, Ryan Bader back in February, Ngannou has now confirmed plans are currently in place for him to enter the SmartCage for the first time in October in a potential Saudi Arabia return for PFL.

“I think Renan Ferreira is the guy,” Francis Ngannou said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I’ve been telling people about this guy for almost two years. Very athletic, fast hands, knees – very athletic. I think it’s going to be him.”

“That’s what the PFL is working on,” Francis Ngannou continued. “October, sometime. They’re working on October. It’s not finalized but they were talking about October 19.”

Gearing up for a return to combat sports following the tragic passing of his infant son, Kobe earlier this year, Ngannou has reportedly returned to training five weeks ago, according to PFL president, Ray Sefo.

In the midst of a six-fight winning spree, prior to his decision win over Gane, Ngannou minted himself as the heavyweight champion in the UFC with a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic, following wins against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes – all by way of first round stoppage via strikes.

