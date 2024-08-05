Francis Ngannou: ‘What’s the rules again?’ – looks back on UFC debut

Expected to make his return to mixed martial arts competition later this annum, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou admits he was preparing for his Octagon debut back in 2015 whilst still trying to come to grips with the unified ruleset.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, is expected to make his mixed martial arts return at the end of this year in Riyadh, making his first walk with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – in a showdown with Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Ferreira.

Making a pair of trips to the boxing ring in the last 12 months, Ngannou first took on former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, forcing the Morecambe native to a decision loss – evening dropping the former unbeaten star early in the fight.

And returning for his sophomore appearance earlier this annum, Ngannou took on former two-time world heavyweight titleholder, Anthony Joshua, suffering a thunderous second round knockout loss in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou reflects on UFC debut fight

Making his Octagon debut back in 2015, Cameroonian knockout ace, Ngannou made short work of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Luis Henrique – courtesy of a stunning second round knockout win, however, admitted he was more than confused around the ruleset ahead of his debut fight in Orlando.

“I remember my first fight was in Orlando back in 2015,” Francis Ngannou said on the JAXXON Podcast. “And I was in the locker room, and I’m going to fight this guy (Luis) Henrique. You see the promo – Luis Henrique, he’s this – he’a a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, but nobody told me that he was a wrestler for the Olympic team in Brazil.”

“But me, I’m just a strong guy – that’s all I get,” Francis Ngannou explained. “There’s nothing to say – but I have some hands, [I] can knock somebody up. I’m getting there, I’m looking at this guy to tell this about him – I just started MMA two years ago. I was in the locker room thinking like, ‘What’s the rules again?’”

Are you excited to see Francis Ngannou compete in the PFL?