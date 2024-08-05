Francis Ngannou: ‘What’s the rules again?’ – looks back on UFC debut

ByRoss Markey
Francis Ngannou: 'What's the Rules Again?' Looks Back on UFC Debut

Expected to make his return to mixed martial arts competition later this annum, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou admits he was preparing for his Octagon debut back in 2015 whilst still trying to come to grips with the unified ruleset.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, is expected to make his mixed martial arts return at the end of this year in Riyadh, making his first walk with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – in a showdown with Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Ferreira.

240430 Francis Ngannou ch 1422 b1f886

Making a pair of trips to the boxing ring in the last 12 months, Ngannou first took on former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, forcing the Morecambe native to a decision loss – evening dropping the former unbeaten star early in the fight.

READ MORE:  'Going to send him back' Marlon 'Chito' Vera looking to stop Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

And returning for his sophomore appearance earlier this annum, Ngannou took on former two-time world heavyweight titleholder, Anthony Joshua, suffering a thunderous second round knockout loss in Saudi Arabia. 

59158875133

Francis Ngannou reflects on UFC debut fight

Making his Octagon debut back in 2015, Cameroonian knockout ace, Ngannou made short work of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Luis Henrique – courtesy of a stunning second round knockout win, however, admitted he was more than confused around the ruleset ahead of his debut fight in Orlando.

Francis Ngannou back in training as ex-UFC prepares for PFL debut it's in the works

“I remember my first fight was in Orlando back in 2015,” Francis Ngannou said on the JAXXON Podcast. “And I was in the locker room, and I’m going to fight this guy (Luis) Henrique. You see the promo – Luis Henrique, he’s this – he’a a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, but nobody told me that he was a wrestler for the Olympic team in Brazil.”

READ MORE:  Joe Rogan Scolds the 'Scam' Olympics and Criticizes 'Drag Queens' and 'Transexuals'

“But me, I’m just a strong guy – that’s all I get,” Francis Ngannou explained. “There’s nothing to say – but I have some hands, [I] can knock somebody up. I’m getting there, I’m looking at this guy to tell this about him – I just started MMA two years ago. I was in the locker room thinking like, ‘What’s the rules again?’”

Are you excited to see Francis Ngannou compete in the PFL?

READ MORE:  Shara Magomedov repulsed by Paris Olympics 2024: 'Humiliating'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts