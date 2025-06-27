Watch – Former ONE Championship Fighter Electrocuted Following Bizarre ‘Weed Boxing’ Match in Thailand

A former ONE Championship fighter was electrocuted moments after winning a fight at a Weed Boxing Championship (VVED BC) event in Thailand.

On June 22, Ivan Parshikov stepped inside a ring surrounded by, of all things, a pool. He ultimately won the match, but his celebration quickly turned to disaster. Leaping toward the pool, Parshikov grabbed a nearby light fixture, which immediately electrocuted him. You can actually hear the audible zap in the clip below, seconds before Parshikov’s body goes completely limp and crashes to the canvas.

Yet somehow, the Russian quickly regained consciousness as though nothing had happened and proceeded to dive into the pool.

We’ve seen some pretty crazy stuff go down in Thailand, but that may take the cake.

Parshikov takes being electrocuted in stride

As for why there was a pool around a wired-up ring in the first place, VestnikMMA offered some insight into that.

“There’s this unusual tournament in Thailand, held on Phuket Island called VVED BC, where it’s almost like regular boxing, but before the fight, you have to take a puff, and the ring is set up by a pool, so you can take a dip after the bout.”

Parshikov later posted on Instagram about the incident and appeared to be in good spirits.