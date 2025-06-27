Alexandr Romanov Carried Off on a Stretcher After Suffering Brutal Low Blow – PFL 7 Highlights

The heavyweight semifinal scrap between Alexandr Romanov and Valentin Moldavsky was brought to a crashing halt after Romanov suffered a brutal low blow late in the first round.

Romanov delivered a dominant performance for most of the opening stanza, muscling his opponent to the mat with belly-to-belly suplex and racking up some considerable control time on the mat. As Moldavsky made his way upright, the two jockeyed for position against the fence.

With little more than 30 seconds to go, Romanov landed a knee in the clinch. As Moldavsky attempted to respond with a knee of his own, he hit ‘King Kong’ square in the protective gear, sending Romanov crashing to the canvas in utter agony.

After a full five minutes of Romanov lying on the mat, unable to straighten his legs, let alone get up, the cageside physicians gave the go-ahead to call off the contest.

Official Result: Alexandr Romanov vs. Valentin Moldavsky ruled a no contest due to an accidental illegal blow at 4:26 of Round 1.

Because this was a tournament bout, the judges were tasked with scoring the fight up until the low blow. They unanimously advanced Romanov to the heavyweight final. He will now face Oleg Popov at the PFL World Championships in August.

Check Out Highlights From Alexandr Romanov vs. Valentin Moldavsky at PFL 7:

Tonight's fight between Valentin Moldavsky & Alexandr Romanov has been waved off by the referees. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

