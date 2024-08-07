Cris Cyborg set for PLF debut in super fight against Larissa Pacheco on October 19.

Set to make her first venture to the SmartCage, undisputed Bellator MMA featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg will put her strap on the line in a super fight against current PFL (Professional Fighters League) featherweight queen, Larissa Pacheco in a champion versus champion clash on October 19. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cyborg, a former undisputed champion under the banner of the UFC, Invicta FC, and the defunct, Strikeforce, returns to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since last October, on that occasion successfully defending her title in a first round knockout win over Cat Zinago at Bellator 300.

As for Pacheco, the Brazilian turned in a unanimous decision win over Marina Mokhatkina last November in the PFL 2023 featherweight tournament finale – and also is the sole mixed martial arts fighter to defeat UFC bantamweight contender, Kayla Harrison.

Cris Cyborg books Larissa Pacheco super fight for PFL bow

News of Cris Cyborg’s debut under the PFL against Larissa Pacheco in a super fight was confirmed by the Peter Murray-led organization this Wednesday evening.

Mandatory Credit: Bellator MMA

“The biggest fight to be made in Women’s MMA… is FINALLY HAPPENING!,” PFL posted on their official X account this afternoon. “@BellatorMMA women’s featherweight world champion @criscyborg clashes with 2 division PFL world champion @lpacchec on October 19th.”

The biggest fight to be made in Women's MMA…is 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 ✍️@BellatorMMA Women's Featherweight World Champion @criscyborg clashes with 2 Division PFL World Champion @lpacchec on October 19th #PFLSuperFights | #BraceForImpact pic.twitter.com/wpgBiy5qh8 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 7, 2024

While Cyborg is set to co-headline the organization’s return to Saudi Arabia, the main event features the SmartCage debut to boot of former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Following a pair of professional boxing matches, Batie knockout artist, Ngannou takes on heavyweight star, Renan Ferreira in a huge matchup at the top of the division for the promotion.

During her run with Bellator MMA, Cyborg, who minted herself as the undisputed featherweight champion with a debut win over Julia Budd back in 2020, has lodged five consecutive successful title defenses over Arlene Blencowe, Leslie Smith, Sinead Kavanagh, and the above-mentioned, Zingano.

Who do you think wins in October: Cris Cyborg or Larissa Pacheco?