Ex-Bellator Champ Sergio Pettis Scores Unanimous Decision Victory Against Raufeon Stots – PFL 7 Highlights

Sergio Pettis snapped a two-fight losing skid, securing a decisive decision win over Raufeon Stots at the PFL World Tournament on Friday night.

After trading shots for a majority of the opening round, Stots shot in late, putting Pettis on his back and likely stealing the first with a late takedown that allowed him to finish the stanza on top.

Things got a little more interesting in the second as Stots appeared to clip Pettis with an exchange, knocking him to the canvas. Stots immediately jumped into half-guard, picking up right where he left off in the first. Once on top, Stots never relinquished control, keeping Pettis’ back to the canvas and walking back to his stool with things potentially tied up against the former Bellator bantamweight champion.

Stots managed to get Pettis on the mat in the third, though the takedown didn’t come until there was little more than 30 seconds left on the clock. Before that, Pettis found success on his feet, getting the best of Stots during their exchanges.

In the end, all three judges believed that Pettis’ work on the feet was more substantial than Stots’ takedowns.

Official Result: Anthony Pettis def. Raufeon Stots via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights from Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots at PFL 7:

It's been all ground and pound in round 2. 👊#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/fEpM54Rbt8 — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 28, 2025