Dalton Rosta Ekes Out Split Decision Win Over Aaron Jeffery – PFL 7 Highlights

Dalton Rosta eked out a closely contested split decision victory over Aaron Jeffery in their PFL World Tournament semifinal on Saturday night.

Both fighters delivered a fairly competitive, albeit somewhat uneventful, semifinal scrap on Saturday night. Much of the bout was contested in the clinch, where Rosta and Jeffery jockeyed for position and delivered potshots.

Needless to say, the live crowd was not enthused, booing the pair after a yawn-inducing second stanza.

Unfortunately, things didn’t pick up in the third, as Jeffery controlled the pace, keeping Rosta’s back against the fence as much as possible. Still, that didn’t stop Rosta from teeing off whenever possible, which ultimately swayed some of the scorecards in his favor.

Official Result: Dalton Rosta def. Aaron Jeffert via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

With the win, Rosta avenges the only loss of his career and punches his ticket to the PFL middleweight final.

Check Out Highlights From Aaron Jeffery vs. Dalton Rosta at pFL 7:

Round 1 of Rosta vs. Jeffery started off HOT 🔥#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

DALTON ROSTA WINS IT AND IS MOVING ON! He avenges the only loss of his career!#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

