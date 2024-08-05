Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones? Ngannou Explains the Path to a Showdown

Francis Ngannou isn’t giving up hope on a potential clash with Jon Jones.

With Ngannou’s exit from the UFC in early 2023, all hope of seeing Jones and Ngannou go toe-to-toe appeared to be lost. However, ‘The Predator’ believes there is still a path to putting together the biggest heavyweight fight in MMA history. It all just depends on how badly the UFC wants to make it happen.

“I don’t know if we may never fight. I don’t know. I think he just… What he needs is the UFC to want [it]. I think that would be an opportunity to fight Jon Jones,” Ngannou said on the JAXXON podcast after being asked about a potential co-promotion between the UFC and PFL.

Unfortunately, Dana White doesn’t seem interested in playing nice with the competition.

Instead, the UFC CEO has been busy talking up his undisputed heavyweight champion as ‘Bones’ prepares for a long-awaited clash with the division’s consensus GOAT, Stipe Miocic. The two were first scheduled to scrap last November, but a torn pectoral forced Jones out of the matchup. Rumors now suggest they’ll finally meet up a year removed from their original date when the promotion makes its annual pit stop in Madison Square Garden for UFC 309.

Fans are still waiting for Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut

As for Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight titleholder signed a blockbuster deal with the Professional Fighters League in mid-2023.

More than a year later, fans are still waiting for his Smart Cage debut. In the interim, Ngannou has made a couple of appearances in the squared circle, coming up short against Tyson Fury via split decision before getting brutally KO’d in the second round of his scrap with Anthony Joshua.

The Cameroonian was rumored to make his PFL premiere towards the end of the year but after the tragic passing of his 15-month-old son in April, there’s no guarantee when, or if ‘The Predator’ will compete again.