Ronnie Gibbs Hands Biaggio Ali Walsh His First Pro MMA Loss in Stunning Upset – PFL 7 Highlights

Chicago native Ronnie Gibbs stunned Biaggio Ali Walsh at the PFL World Tournament in ‘The Windy City’ on Friday night.

It was a dominant opening round for Walsh, who planted Gibbs on the mat early with a booming right hand. From that point, Gibbs was pretty much in survival mode, doing anything he could to avoid taking another nasty shot.

After getting lit up through the first 90 seconds of the second stanza, Gibbs finally had enough and shot in for a takedown, getting Walsh to the mat and immediately moving into side control. Gibbs unleashed a bevy of ground-and-pound strikes before cinching in an arm triangle. Walsh defended for as long as he could, but before long, he was forced to tap out.

Official Result: Ronnie Gibbs def. Biaggio Ali Walsh via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:45 of Round 2.

With the win, Gibbs extends his mixed martial arts record to 2-0, while Walsh suffers his first career loss, dropping to 2-1 as a pro.

Check Out Highlights From Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs at PFL 7: