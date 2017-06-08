UFC Rankings Update: Max Holloway Rises Up P4P List

As always, the UFC rankings have been updated and the most notable change involved newly minted UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.
Holloway scored the biggest victory of his career last weekend (June 3, 2017), stopping Jose Aldo in the third round of their UFC 212 main event to become the undisputed 145-pound champion. The win marked the 11th consecutive victory for the 25-year-old Holloway and he now sits at No. 5 on the pound-for-pound list.
Aldo, on the other hand, dropped to No. 10 on the pound-for-pound list after suffering his second stoppage loss in his last three bouts.
Check out the updated rankings below courtesy of UFC.com:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Demetrious Johnson
2. Conor McGregor
3. Daniel Cormier
4. Stipe Miocic +1
5. Max Holloway +7
6. Cody Garbrandt
7. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
8. Dominick Cruz
9. Tyron Woodley
10. Jose Aldo -6
11. Michael Bisping -1
12. Amanda Nunes -1
13. T.J. Dillashaw
14. Khabib Nurmagomedov
15. Frankie Edgar
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Henry Cejudo
3. Ray Borg
4. Wilson Reis
5. Jussier Formiga
6. Sergio Pettis
7. Brandon Moreno
8. Tim Elliott
9. Ian McCall
10. Dustin Ortiz
11. John Moraga
12. Ben Nguyen
13. Louis Smolka
14. Alexandre Pantoja
15. Ryan Benoit
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1. Dominick Cruz
2. T.J. Dillashaw
3. Raphael Assuncao
4. John Lineker
5. Jimmie Rivera
6. Bryan Caraway
7. John Dodson
8. Aljamain Sterling
9. Thomas Almeida
10. Marlon Moraes *NR
11. Pedro Munhoz +1
12. Eddie Wineland -1
13. Matthew Lopez *NR
14. Johnny Eduardo -4
15. Rob Font
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1. Jose Aldo -1
2. Frankie Edgar
3. Ricardo Lamas
4. Cub Swanson
5. Chan Sung Jung
6. Anthony Pettis
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Brian Ortega
10. Dennis Bermudez
11. Renato Moicano
12. Darren Elkins
13. Dooho Choi
14. Mirsad Bektic
15. Renan Barao
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Eddie Alvarez
4. Edson Barboza
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Michael Johnson
7. Michael Chiesa
8. Nate Diaz
9. Dustin Poirier
10. Beneil Dariush
11. Al Iaquinta
12. Kevin Lee
13. Evan Dunham
14. Gilbert Melendez
15. Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Demian Maia
2 Stephen Thompson
3 Robbie Lawler
4 Jorge Masvidal
5 Neil Magny
6 Carlos Condit
7 Dong Hyun Kim
8 Donald Cerrone
9 Gunnar Nelson
10 Kamaru Usman
11 Tarec Saffiedine
12 Ryan LaFlare
13 Santiago Ponzinibbio
14 Leon Edwards +1
15 Matt Brown -1
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1. Yoel Romero
2. Luke Rockhold
3. Robert Whittaker
4. Gegard Mousasi
5. Jacare Souza
6. Chris Weidman
7. Anderson Silva
8. Derek Brunson
9. David Branch +1
10. Krzysztof Jotko -1
11. Vitor Belfort
12. Thales Leites
13. Uriah Hall
14. Sam Alvey
15. Daniel Kelly
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1. Alexander Gustafsson
2. Jimi Manuwa
3. Glover Teixeira
4. Volkan Oezdemir
5. Mauricio Rua -1
6. Corey Anderson
7. Ovince Saint Preux
8. Misha Cirkunov
9. Ilir Latifi
10. Rogerio Nogueira
11. Patrick Cummins
12. Tyson Pedro
13. Gian Villante
14. Jan Blachowicz
15. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1. Fabricio Werdum
2. Cain Velasquez
3. Alistair Overeem
4. Junior dos Santos
5. Francis Ngannou
6. Derrick Lewis
7. Mark Hunt
8. Andrei Arlovski
9. Travis Browne
10. Alexander Volkov
11. Stefan Struve
12. Tim Johnson
13. Marcin Tybura
14. Aleksei Oleinik
15. Daniel Omielanczuk
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1. Claudia Gadelha
2. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3. Rose Namajunas
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Tecia Torres
6. Michelle Waterson
7. Joanne Calderwood
8. Carla Esparza
9. Randa Markos
10. Maryna Moroz
11. Cortney Casey
12. Paige VanZant
13. Felice Herrig
14. Cynthia Calvillo
15. Jessica Aguilar
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1. Valentina Shevchenko
2. Julianna Pena
3. Ronda Rousey
4. Raquel Pennington
5. Holly Holm
6. Sara McMann
7. Cat Zingano
8. Liz Carmouche
9. Alexis Davis
10. Germaine de Randamie
11. Bethe Correia
12. Marion Reneau
13. Katlyn Chookagian +1
14. Ketlen Vieira -1
15. Ashlee Evans-Smith