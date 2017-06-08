UFC Rankings Update: Max Holloway Rises Up P4P List

As always, the UFC rankings have been updated and the most notable change involved newly minted UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Holloway scored the biggest victory of his career last weekend (June 3, 2017), stopping Jose Aldo in the third round of their UFC 212 main event to become the undisputed 145-pound champion. The win marked the 11th consecutive victory for the 25-year-old Holloway and he now sits at No. 5 on the pound-for-pound list.

Aldo, on the other hand, dropped to No. 10 on the pound-for-pound list after suffering his second stoppage loss in his last three bouts.

Check out the updated rankings below courtesy of UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Demetrious Johnson

2. Conor McGregor

3. Daniel Cormier

4. Stipe Miocic +1

5. Max Holloway +7

6. Cody Garbrandt

7. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Tyron Woodley

10. Jose Aldo -6

11. Michael Bisping -1

12. Amanda Nunes -1

13. T.J. Dillashaw

14. Khabib Nurmagomedov

15. Frankie Edgar

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Henry Cejudo

3. Ray Borg

4. Wilson Reis

5. Jussier Formiga

6. Sergio Pettis

7. Brandon Moreno

8. Tim Elliott

9. Ian McCall

10. Dustin Ortiz

11. John Moraga

12. Ben Nguyen

13. Louis Smolka

14. Alexandre Pantoja

15. Ryan Benoit

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1. Dominick Cruz

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Raphael Assuncao

4. John Lineker

5. Jimmie Rivera

6. Bryan Caraway

7. John Dodson

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Thomas Almeida

10. Marlon Moraes *NR

11. Pedro Munhoz +1

12. Eddie Wineland -1

13. Matthew Lopez *NR

14. Johnny Eduardo -4

15. Rob Font

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1. Jose Aldo -1

2. Frankie Edgar

3. Ricardo Lamas

4. Cub Swanson

5. Chan Sung Jung

6. Anthony Pettis

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Brian Ortega

10. Dennis Bermudez

11. Renato Moicano

12. Darren Elkins

13. Dooho Choi

14. Mirsad Bektic

15. Renan Barao

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Eddie Alvarez

4. Edson Barboza

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Michael Johnson

7. Michael Chiesa

8. Nate Diaz

9. Dustin Poirier

10. Beneil Dariush

11. Al Iaquinta

12. Kevin Lee

13. Evan Dunham

14. Gilbert Melendez

15. Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Demian Maia

2 Stephen Thompson

3 Robbie Lawler

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Neil Magny

6 Carlos Condit

7 Dong Hyun Kim

8 Donald Cerrone

9 Gunnar Nelson

10 Kamaru Usman

11 Tarec Saffiedine

12 Ryan LaFlare

13 Santiago Ponzinibbio

14 Leon Edwards +1

15 Matt Brown -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1. Yoel Romero

2. Luke Rockhold

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Gegard Mousasi

5. Jacare Souza

6. Chris Weidman

7. Anderson Silva

8. Derek Brunson

9. David Branch +1

10. Krzysztof Jotko -1

11. Vitor Belfort

12. Thales Leites

13. Uriah Hall

14. Sam Alvey

15. Daniel Kelly

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1. Alexander Gustafsson

2. Jimi Manuwa

3. Glover Teixeira

4. Volkan Oezdemir

5. Mauricio Rua -1

6. Corey Anderson

7. Ovince Saint Preux

8. Misha Cirkunov

9. Ilir Latifi

10. Rogerio Nogueira

11. Patrick Cummins

12. Tyson Pedro

13. Gian Villante

14. Jan Blachowicz

15. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1. Fabricio Werdum

2. Cain Velasquez

3. Alistair Overeem

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Derrick Lewis

7. Mark Hunt

8. Andrei Arlovski

9. Travis Browne

10. Alexander Volkov

11. Stefan Struve

12. Tim Johnson

13. Marcin Tybura

14. Aleksei Oleinik

15. Daniel Omielanczuk

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1. Claudia Gadelha

2. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Tecia Torres

6. Michelle Waterson

7. Joanne Calderwood

8. Carla Esparza

9. Randa Markos

10. Maryna Moroz

11. Cortney Casey

12. Paige VanZant

13. Felice Herrig

14. Cynthia Calvillo

15. Jessica Aguilar

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Julianna Pena

3. Ronda Rousey

4. Raquel Pennington

5. Holly Holm

6. Sara McMann

7. Cat Zingano

8. Liz Carmouche

9. Alexis Davis

10. Germaine de Randamie

11. Bethe Correia

12. Marion Reneau

13. Katlyn Chookagian +1

14. Ketlen Vieira -1

15. Ashlee Evans-Smith