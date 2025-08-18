What Three Records Did Khamzat Chimaev Shatter at UFC 319? History Books Need to be Rewritten for ‘Borz’

Khamzat Chimaev rewrote the UFC record books on August 16, 2025, at United Center in Chicago, commanding every facet of his middleweight title bout against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Chimaev’s unrelenting grappling and volume striking yielded unprecedented totals, cementing his ascent as the division’s new standard-bearer and world champion.

How Many Records Did Khamzat Chimaev Break at UFC 319?

In pulverizing the former champion over five rounds, Chimaev established three all-time UFC benchmarks: most total strikes landed in a single fight (529), most total ground strikes landed (517), and most total head strikes landed (411).

From the opening bell, Chimaev imposed his wrestling pedigree. He shot in for a takedown in under thirty seconds, immediately transitioning to a crucifix position and peppering Du Plessis with punches from the mat. That early sequence set the tone for what became one of the most lopsided championship fights in UFC history. Judges awarded Chimaev a 50–44 sweep across all scorecards, a margin rarely seen in a five-round main event.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates looks on prior to his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

How Much Control Did Chimaev Have on the Ground?

‘Borz’ Chimaev’s grappling control was staggering. He maintained top position for 21 minutes and 40 seconds – nearly 87% of the contest – while stifling Du Plessis’s every escape attempt. Within that span, Chimaev unleashed 517 ground strikes, obliterating the previous mark for takedown-based offense. His head strikes, landing with methodical consistency, reached 411 in total, underscoring the precision of his ground-and-pound game.

Yet it was Chimaev’s overall striking output that truly dwarfed UFC norms. Registering 529 total strikes against a fighter renowned for his durability, Chimaev eclipsed the former record by an eye-popping margin. His work rate never flagged; Chimaev himself noted, “How many strikes I landed on him, how many takedowns I had there. So, I didn’t gas out. So now they know.”

Du Plessis entered UFC 319 on an impressive win streak having defeated champions such as Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Against such pedigree, Chimaev executed a flawless gameplan.

Beyond record-breaking numbers, Chimaev’s performance reshaped expectations of championship-level pacing. His pace demonstrated an elite athlete operating at full throttle for 25 minutes. In doing so, he claimed the middleweight gold and also redefined the metrics by which domination is measured in the Octagon.

As he hoisted the new belt in front of 20,023 fans at United Center, Chimaev’s message was clear: he has arrived, and the history books must be rewritten.