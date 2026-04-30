Merab Dvalishvili Mentions August for Petr Yan Trilogy

Merab Dvalishvili is ready to fight Petr Yan a third time and dethrone the Russian.

Dvalishvili lost his 135-pound strap last year to Yan in a rematch at UFC 323. After the title loss, the UFC promised him an immediate title rematch, but Yan had to undergo lower back surgery, and hence, this anticipated bout has not happened to date.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Petr Yan of Russia kicks Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“No Mercy” is now back in the gym, and Dvalishvili is also preparing for the title rematch. The Georgian broke his nose again earlier this month while sparring; however, he refused to go under the knife and get it fixed, as surgery will keep him sidelined for more than a year.

Dvalishvili’s crosshair is solely on Yan. He wants to get the lost gold back at any cost and has therefore decided to get this nose back in place only after he retires.

Merab Dvalishvili Shattered Nose, but Is Refusing Surgery. [Images via @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]



Merab Dvalishvili says Petr Yan trilogy bout will happen in August

During a recent sitdown with Ariel Helwani, Merab Dvalishvili said that he is ready to fight Yan but believes the fight would not happen in July during International Fight Week. Instead, “The Machine” believes he and “No Mercy” will lock horns in August. The 35-year-old also added that since he no longer has the strap in his possession, he cannot decide when he wants to fight, and has to wait for the green light from Yan.

“If we were fighting in July, they would have already called us or announced it. I’m thinking maybe they’re pushing for August, but I’m ready now. I’m not the champion, and I can’t call and push. Petr has the belt and that’s his choice when he wants to come back.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below: