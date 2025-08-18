Khamzat Chimaev will Sometimes Trap Training Partners In His Crucifix for Hours – No One Can Counter

ByTimothy Wheaton
Khamzat Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight championship following UFC 319, defeating Dricus Du Plessis in a bout that highlighted Chimaev’s grappling expertise. The match unfolded with Chimaev repeatedly securing the crucifix position, a technique he later explained had become a trademark of his training sessions. Throughout the fight, Du Plessis was unable to mount effective counters or escape, spending long stretches immobilized and neutralized by Chimaev’s relentless top pressure.

From the opening bell, Chimaev pressed forward, immediately seeking close distance and initiating grappling exchanges. Early attempts from Du Plessis to defend takedowns were stifled by Chimaev’s speed and strength. After a brief scramble, Chimaev achieved the crucifix position on the mat – trapping Du Plessis’s arms and restricting his movement almost entirely. In this configuration, Chimaev delivered measured strikes, occasionally switching hands but never sacrificing position, making it clear his priority was control and attrition rather than rapid finishing.

Du Plessis struggled for mobility beneath Chimaev’s frame. Attempts to bridge or roll out were countered methodically. Chimaev’s utilization of the crucifix was clinical; each time Du Plessis managed minor adjustments, Chimaev responded by tightening the hold or repositioning his hips, maintaining dominance. Judges and commentators noted that Chimaev’s interpretation of the position- with his weight distributed across Du Plessis’s chest and biceps pinched – negated any realistic path to escape.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates looks on prior to his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Following his victory, Chimaev spoke to the media about his approach, detailing how the crucifix has become a routine fixture in his gym sessions. According to Chimaev, this control is less about showmanship and more about testing and humility among training partners. He said:

“That’s just to have fun with my friends. I take them in this position, like holding them 25 minutes, 1 hour. Sometimes they let them have a – so make them humble. Some guys, like, you know, nobody can take me down, hold me down. So, I take them to the gym, hold them down there with this position. So, yeah, I do this a lot.”

Statistics from the contest reflected Chimaev’s dominance. He controlled more than 18 of the bout’s 25 minutes, outlanding Du Plessis in significant strikes while allowing only brief returns to the feet. Several observers pointed out that Du Plessis has never faced such sustained positional control in his UFC tenure.

The outcome generated discussion regarding Chimaev’s future in the division. His victory earns him the championship and also signals a new era for middleweight grapplers. Observers noted the effectiveness of the crucifix in nullifying Du Plessis’s offense, with some suggesting that Chimaev’s adaptation of classic wrestling techniques may force contenders to reevaluate their preparation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
