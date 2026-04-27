UFC Belgrade Official for August 1 as Promotion Confirms First Serbia Event

The UFC is heading to Serbia for the first time. The promotion confirmed today that UFC Fight Night Belgrade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Belgrade Arena, giving the country its first official UFC event after a long run of rumors earlier this year. UFC Europe framed the news as the Octagon’s first trip to Serbia, while local reports tied the date and city directly to Belgrade’s major arena setup.

UFC Confirms Belgrade Debut, Setting First Serbia Event for Aug. 1

𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙈𝙊 🚨 🇷🇸



The Octagon heads to Serbia for the first time EVER! #UFCBelgrade goes down on Aug 1 🤩 👊



Register your interest 🔗 ➡️ https://t.co/zbioyeUGsT pic.twitter.com/Nxe7p525W2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 27, 2026

Serbia has had UFC representation for years, but until now the company had never staged a live card there. UFC’s own coverage in 2022 highlighted Serbian fighters Duško Todorović and Uroš Medić as key figures for the country’s growth in the sport, and the roster has continued to keep Serbia visible on the international scene. That history helps explain why this move feels overdue for many fans in the region.

Belgrade has also become a proven combat sports market, which gives the UFC a ready-made base for this show. Regional promotion FNC has already run major events in the city, including a 2024 Belgrade card at Štark Arena, showing that the venue and audience are already familiar with large MMA nights. Local reporting on the UFC announcement identified the Aug. 1 event as taking place in Belgrade Arena, adding another sign that the company sees the city as a strong host for a Fight Night card.

There had been plenty of smoke before the official reveal. Reports in February suggested the UFC was exploring Belgrade for a 2026 event, including one rumor pointing to a mid-May date, but nothing was locked in at that stage. The final announcement settles that uncertainty: the debut card is set for Aug. 1, and it will arrive as part of the company’s wider 2026 international schedule, which already includes stops such as Baku on June 27.

As of now, the UFC has not publicly announced the fight lineup tied to the event. What is clear is that the company has opened a registration page for fans. For Serbian MMA fans, that is enough to make this a landmark date: after years of waiting, the UFC is finally bringing the Octagon to Belgrade.