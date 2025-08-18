Did Khamzat Chimaev Just End the Era of Strikers in UFC Middleweight? Former Champ Weighs In

ByTimothy Wheaton
Did Khamzat Chimaev Just End the Era of Strikers in UFC Middleweight? Former Champ Weighs In

Khamzat Chimaev dethroned Dricus Du Plessis to claim the middleweight title. Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion and longtime analyst, offered his assessment of the division’s future in the aftermath of UFC 319.

Chimaev secured a unanimous decision victory, sweeping the judges 50–44 across all scorecards. The contest took place August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago before an announced crowd of 20,023 fans.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev’s wrestling-dominant performance stood in stark contrast to the striking-heavy style that has characterized most middleweight title reigns. Du Plessis entered UFC 319 riding a three-fight defense streak and armed with a reputation for unorthodox striking, was unable to mount any meaningful offense against the grappling onslaught from ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev.

In his post-fight analysis, Bisping highlighted the unprecedented nature of Chimaev’s dominance in the weight class. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a dominant wrestler like Khamzat Chimaev in the middleweight division,” Bisping said. Historically, he noted, champions such as Israel Adesanya, Anderson Silva and Rich Franklin built their legacies primarily through striking ability. “Typically, it’s been strikers. I mean, look at Israel. Look at Anderson Silva, Rich Franklin – the list goes on. … But still, yeah, Khamzat Chimaev went out there, dominated the fight.”

READ MORE:  Watch: The UFC Records Khamzat Chimaev Demolished - He Broke the Sport in Just 10 Days!

UFC Middleweight Champions

Since its inception, the UFC middleweight title has been defined by fighters who built their legacies on striking and stand-up exchanges. Anderson Silva, who held the belt from 2006 to 2013, embodied a fluid, unpredictable style that combined pinpoint counters with loopy, fight-ending kicks. Rich Franklin was just before and was largely a striker. In recent years, Israel Adesanya carried the torch for striking excellence, mixing creative feints with lethal accuracy to dispatch opponents at range. This list also includes Luke Rockhold, Michael Bisping, Alex Pereira, and Sean Strickland were all middleweight champions and predominantly strikers.

Bisping went on to project the trajectory of Chimaev’s reign. “Honestly, I think even Reinier [de Ridder] is going to have a really, really tough time,” he said, referencing the former two-division ONE champion widely regarded as a potential future challenger. “This is going to be probably a very long and dominant reign in the middleweight division.”

READ MORE:  Caio Borralho believes he can solve the Khamzat Chimaev problem

Those remarks show a significant shift in the landscape. Du Plessis captured the belt with a split-decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 and defended it successfully against both Strickland and Israel Adesanya, representing the culmination of modern striking evolution at 185 pounds. In contrast, Chimaev’s path – three first-round stoppages to enter the UFC, followed by a first-round submission of former champion Robert Whittaker revealed an emerging archetype built around relentless grappling and positional control.

Khamzat Chimaev Smashes Through 'DDP' to Seize the Middleweight Crown - UFC 319 Highlights

Chimaev’s wrestling ascendancy raises questions about how future contenders will prepare. Reinier de Ridder and Caio Borralho will need to match Chimaev’s grappling intensity while offering more engaged scrambling and submission threats.

READ MORE:  "Absolute Dogfight" Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Given Official Pick by Former UFC Champ

Khamzat Chimaev’s brand of wrestling mastery has injected a new dynamic into the middleweight division. Bisping, drawing on his own experiences as a former champion, believes Chimaev’s dominance marks the beginning of an extended chapter at 185 pounds.

UFC 319
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates looks on prior to his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Said WHAT About Women? 'Borz' Claims "Girls like terrorists."

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts