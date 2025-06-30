UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago on Saturday, 16th August 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Date : Sat, August 16, 2025

: Sat, August 16, 2025 Location : United Center, Chicago, IL

: United Center, Chicago, IL Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Full Fight Card

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight Main Event Title Fight

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page: Middleweight

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura: Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich: Women’s Flyweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godínez: Women’s Strawweight

Prelims

Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose: Lightweight

King Green vs. Diego Ferreira: Lightweight

Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Middleweight

Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez: Lightweight

Early Prelims

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: Middleweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Tale of the Tape

Name: Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Country: South Africa Russia Age: 31 31 Height: 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Weight: 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) 186 lb (84 kg; 13 st 4 lb) Reach: 76 in (193 cm) 75 in (190 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev takes place on Saturday, 16th August 2025, at the United Center, Chicago, IL. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Chicago or plan to attend UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at the United Center, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 318 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The next event after UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang on August 23rd at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China.