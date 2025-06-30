UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago on Saturday, 16th August 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Date: Sat, August 16, 2025
- Location: United Center, Chicago, IL
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.
UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight Main Event Title Fight
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page: Middleweight
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura: Flyweight
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich: Women’s Flyweight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godínez: Women’s Strawweight
Prelims
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose: Lightweight
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira: Lightweight
- Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Middleweight
- Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez: Lightweight
Early Prelims
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: Middleweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Dricus Du Plessis
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Country:
|South Africa
|Russia
|Age:
|31
|31
|Height:
|6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)
|Weight:
|185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb)
|186 lb (84 kg; 13 st 4 lb)
|Reach:
|76 in (193 cm)
|75 in (190 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev takes place on Saturday, 16th August 2025, at the United Center, Chicago, IL. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.
UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Chicago or plan to attend UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at the United Center, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 318 on TNT Sports.
What is Next after UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
The next event after UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang on August 23rd at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China.