"Living in the era of Khamzat Chimaev" Former UFC Champ Heralds The New Middleweight King

Khamzat Chimaev’s recent victory at UFC 319, where he claimed the UFC middleweight title by defeating Dricus Du Plessis, marks a significant moment in the division’s history. Chimaev’s performance was clear, employing a well-organised game plan to secure the title. The bout illustrated Chimaev’s ability to exert pressureleading to a decisive win over the South African “Stillknocks.”

The dominant win from Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 was a statement.

Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion and now a respected analyst, provided his perspective on Chimaev’s achievement. In his post-fight commentary, Bisping stated, “I’m not going to sit here and criticize Dricus Du Plessis. I think he’s an incredible fighter and a great champion – and he very well may be back – but right now we are living in the era of Khamzat Chimaev.”

Chimaev’s rise has been rapid. Since joining the UFC, he has attracted attention for his aggression. The victory against Du Plessis adds another layer to his profile, as he secured the title against an opponent known for strength and championship experience.

Du Plessis, who entered UFC 319 as the reigning champion, showed determination across the rounds but was ultimately unable to reverse the momentum Chimaev created early in the contest. Throughout the fight, Chimaev controlled the grappling exchanges and maintained positional superiority giving no space to the South African who was unable to win a single round. The judges’ scorecards reflected the one-sided nature of the bout, with Chimaev leaving little doubt about the outcome.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The new champion’s tenure begins amid high expectations. Several contenders, both experienced and up-and-coming, observe Chimaev’s every move, analyzing potential weaknesses and opportunities.

Michael Bisping’s comments signal that the middleweight division may have entered a new phase. How Chimaev responds to the pressures of being champion, the volume of competitive contenders, and the demands of remaining at the top will shape the division’s narrative in the months ahead.

Khamzat Chimaev Smashes Through 'DDP' to Seize the Middleweight Crown - UFC 319 Highlights
