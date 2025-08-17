Khamzat Chimaev Smashes Through ‘DDP’ to Seize the Middleweight Crown – UFC 319 Highlights

Khamzat Chimaev delivered one of the most dominant displays in UFC title fight history, handily defeating Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 319 headliner on Saturday night.

Chimaev immediately imposed his will on the mat, taking Du Plessis down almost instantly and riding out a majority of the opening round in side control. Borz’ managed to get ‘DDP’ stuck in a crucifix, though he was unable to capitalize on the dominant position outside of landing a handful of potshots.

Rounds two, three, four, and five mirrored the first, with Chimaev landing early takedowns and keeping Du Plessis on the mat in an absolutely dominant display from the undefeated Chechen monster.

Du Plessis found a few brief positive moments in the fifth round, mounting Chimaev late and looking to cinch in a Hail Mary submission. Unfortunately, ‘DDP’ couldn’t muster the energy to lock anything in before the bell, sending us to the scorecards for a very predictable decision.

Official Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) to win the UFC middleweight title.

Check Out Highlights From Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319:

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV MAKES HIS WAY TO THE CAGE #UFC319pic.twitter.com/8JmdDmimfI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2025

Death, taxes and Khamzat Chimaev taking you down. pic.twitter.com/OUbY4d2zVX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has crucifixed Dricus Du Plessis in all 5 rounds.



Have controlled him in every minute of the fight.



Have landed the most ground strikes in a fight in UFC history.



This is not a domination, this is an annihilation #UFC319pic.twitter.com/iWLz27ZF6c — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) August 17, 2025