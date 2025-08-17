Khamzat Chimaev Smashes Through ‘DDP’ to Seize the Middleweight Crown – UFC 319 Highlights
Khamzat Chimaev delivered one of the most dominant displays in UFC title fight history, handily defeating Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 319 headliner on Saturday night.
Chimaev immediately imposed his will on the mat, taking Du Plessis down almost instantly and riding out a majority of the opening round in side control. Borz’ managed to get ‘DDP’ stuck in a crucifix, though he was unable to capitalize on the dominant position outside of landing a handful of potshots.
Rounds two, three, four, and five mirrored the first, with Chimaev landing early takedowns and keeping Du Plessis on the mat in an absolutely dominant display from the undefeated Chechen monster.
Du Plessis found a few brief positive moments in the fifth round, mounting Chimaev late and looking to cinch in a Hail Mary submission. Unfortunately, ‘DDP’ couldn’t muster the energy to lock anything in before the bell, sending us to the scorecards for a very predictable decision.
Official Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) to win the UFC middleweight title.