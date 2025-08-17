Khamzat Chimaev Smashes Through ‘DDP’ to Seize the Middleweight Crown – UFC 319 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Khamzat Chimaev delivered one of the most dominant displays in UFC title fight history, handily defeating Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 319 headliner on Saturday night.

Chimaev immediately imposed his will on the mat, taking Du Plessis down almost instantly and riding out a majority of the opening round in side control. Borz’ managed to get ‘DDP’ stuck in a crucifix, though he was unable to capitalize on the dominant position outside of landing a handful of potshots.

gettyimages 2230533137 612x612 1

Rounds two, three, four, and five mirrored the first, with Chimaev landing early takedowns and keeping Du Plessis on the mat in an absolutely dominant display from the undefeated Chechen monster.

gettyimages 2230532808 612x612 1

Du Plessis found a few brief positive moments in the fifth round, mounting Chimaev late and looking to cinch in a Hail Mary submission. Unfortunately, ‘DDP’ couldn’t muster the energy to lock anything in before the bell, sending us to the scorecards for a very predictable decision.

Official Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) to win the UFC middleweight title.

gettyimages 2230532764 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

