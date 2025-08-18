Caio Borralho: “I Know Khamzat Chimaev’s System – Here’s How I’ll Beat Him”

Caio Borralho is confident he can defeat the new champion, Khamzat Chimaev. Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 319 in Chicago, delivering a overpowering performance against Dricus du Plessis.

The bout concluded with a unanimous decision, with all judges scoring it 50-44. Chimaev maintained near-total control throughout five rounds, utilizing his wrestling and grappling skills to neutralize du Plessis’s offense. Chimaev registered a UFC-record 529 strikes and kept du Plessis on the ground for 21 minutes and 40 seconds, ranking as one of the highest control times in UFC history.

Khamzat Chimaev

Du Plessis, who was looking to make his third defense of the title, struggled to counter Chimaev’s gameplan. The fight’s tempo was established in the opening minute with an immediate takedown. From there, Chimaev consistently pressured his opponent, including executing the crucifix position multiple times. Although du Plessis showed resilience and rallied in the closing stages, he was unable to change the outcome.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates looks on prior to his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Caio Borralho

Among the fighters watching in Chicago was Caio Borralho, who weighed in as the official backup for the main event, making championship weight at 184 lbs. Borralho, known for his analytical approach, spoke post-fight about his confidence regarding Chimaev’s system. He explained:

“I spent one month in his training camp when he was in Allstars over there and I know very well how he works, his system and everything. I think I have an advantage between all the middleweight fighters. know what exactly he’s doing, what exactly is his system, and all these steps that he needs to go through and how to deny these steps.”

Borralho emphasized that most fighters underestimate the complexity of Chimaev’s grappling. He attributed Chimaev’s success to detailed transitional steps rather than just pure wrestling or takedown defense.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 04: Caio Borralho of Brazil reacts after his knockout victory against Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Borralho’s credentials support his position as a top contender. He is currently riding a significant win streak in the division with a 17-1 record. His last outing was a decision victory over Jared Cannonier, and he has earned multiple performance bonuses during his UFC tenure. Notably, Brazil’s Borralho operates his own team, Fighting Nerds, and incorporates elements of judo, jiu-jitsu, and advanced strategy into his preparation.

Despite his availability as a backup at UFC 319, Borralho’s immediate focus shifts to his scheduled main event against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night in Paris on September 6, 2025. He acknowledged the challenge of making weight twice within three weeks and is intent on securing a decisive win over Imavov before pursuing a championship opportunity. If victorious, Borralho will likely position himself for a title shot, especially given his in-depth understanding of Chimaev’s approach and his confidence in counteracting it.

Borralho’s role as a backup for UFC 319, coupled with his candid statements and knowledge from training with Chimaev, sets the stage for a potential clash between the technically-minded Brazilian and the newly crowned champion.