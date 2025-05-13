Top welterweight Sean Brady is coming off an emphatic and dominant win over former champion Leon Edwards. Despite having a win over the former king of the division, Sean Brady is still skeptical that he will even get a title shot off this win alone. Due to this, the American grappler has called out Irishman Ian Machado-Garry, as he believes that he must do more to earn his shot at the new UFC Welterweight King, Jack Della Maddalena. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Sean Brady said the following:

“Like you guys were just saying, me and Ian, you know, I feel like people are very surprised I keep saying that. They’re like, ‘Oh, you don’t want the title shot?’ Of course I want the title shot. But there’s still Shavkat there, there’s Islam saying he’s moving up, you have Kamaru and Buckley… We’re all going to have to fight. I’m going to have to fight Ian Garry eventually. Why not just do it now and get it out of the way? If I’m as good as I think I am, I would fight Shavkat for the number one contender, but he made a tweet with a surgeon next to him, so no one knows… So yeah, me and Ian had a little interaction at the fight… I just mouthed, ‘Me and you.’ That’s what I think. I think me and you are going to have to fight now.”

“If we’re as good as we say we are, we’re going to be hanging around fighting each other for a while. So why not get this one done, let Islam come up, probably fight Jack, probably retire and not defend the belt, and then let all the rest of us figure it out.”

Sean Brady is not resting on his laurels after beating Leod Edwards, as some fighters have done, as they would wait for title shots. Brady believes that to earn his show, he must become undeniable in the eyes of the fans and the company.

Sean Brady (top) in action against Leon Edwards during the welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at The O2, London. Picture date: Saturday March 22, 2025. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

In a perilous but epic journey, Sean Brady will now attempt to clear out the division.

Many people began to doubt Sean Brady after his first loss at the hands of Belal Muhammad, who viciously beat Brady and forced a rare standing TKO from the referee. Many people wrote off Brady as a simple grappler who couldn’t strike and, by extension, would never reach the heights of the division.

Sean Brady changed the narrative immediately after, beating Kevin Gastelum with ease, dominating Jiu-Jitsu champion Gilbert Burns, and culminating in his absolute destruction of Leon Edwards in the United Kingdom. The evolution of Brady is undeniable, and his bravery in attempting to overcome Ian Machado-Garry, the most intelligent and versatile welterweight right now. It’s quite the quest that Sean Brady is on right now.