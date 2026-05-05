Is TKO Asking WWE Superstars to Take Pay Cuts?

ByTimothy Wheaton
Is TKO Asking WWE Superstars to Take Pay Cuts

Reports surfaced this week that TKO, WWE’s parent company, approached several wrestlers about salary reductions. The story started with PWInsider on May 4, 2026, when Mike Johnson wrote about a “pretty majorly pushed talent” asked for a 50% pay cut the Friday before Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods left WWE. Johnson noted the wrestler reportedly agreed, though he couldn’t confirm the name or details.

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Kingston and Woods, part of The New Day since 2006 and 2010, ended their runs after declining to restructure contracts signed a year earlier. WWE listed them in the Alumni section without a public send-off. Both posted statements on Monday. Kingston said the parting was mutual after talks, and Woods called it a business decision after 16 years.

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Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp backed the idea of multiple talents facing pay cut requests. He posted on X that “a number of people were asked to take pay cuts,” but gave no specifics on amounts or acceptances. Wrestling Observer added they heard the 50% story too, describing the talent as mid-card, not top-tier, with some recent raises elsewhere.

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This comes after WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas drew complaints for short matches and ads. Earlier post-Mania cuts hit over 20 talents like Wyatt Sicks, Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, and Motor City Machine Guns. TKO aims to trim costs ahead of earnings reports by swapping veterans for NXT call-ups.

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Oba Femi
Image via: @oba_of_wwe on Instagram

WWE stayed silent on the rumors, as usual with contract matters. Johnson framed it as TKO treating talent like assets in a profit machine, post-Endeavor merger. Fans reacted with shock on Reddit and X, speculating names and union talks.

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TKO’s moves fit a pattern since the 2023 sale: higher exec pay amid talent churn. Kingston and Woods can now book AEW or Japan dates. If more agree to cuts, it sets precedent; refusals lead to exits like New Day.

TKO posted strong numbers in 2025. Full-year revenue reached $4.735 billion, with net income at $546.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.585 billion. WWE generated $1.709 billion in revenue and $896.5 million in adjusted EBITDA that year. Yet talent pay stays low overall, top stars like Roman Reigns earn $5 million yearly, while midcard wrestlers get $100,000 to $500,000, covering a roster of 200 plus. Direct operating costs, including talent, run about 40-50% of WWE revenue, leaving room for cuts amid $1.3 billion returned to shareholders.

The CEO of TKO, Ari Emanuel, earned a payout of $67 million in 2025.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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