Is TKO Asking WWE Superstars to Take Pay Cuts?

Reports surfaced this week that TKO, WWE’s parent company, approached several wrestlers about salary reductions. The story started with PWInsider on May 4, 2026, when Mike Johnson wrote about a “pretty majorly pushed talent” asked for a 50% pay cut the Friday before Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods left WWE. Johnson noted the wrestler reportedly agreed, though he couldn’t confirm the name or details.

WWE Stars Face Salary Slash from TKO

Kingston and Woods, part of The New Day since 2006 and 2010, ended their runs after declining to restructure contracts signed a year earlier. WWE listed them in the Alumni section without a public send-off. Both posted statements on Monday. Kingston said the parting was mutual after talks, and Woods called it a business decision after 16 years.

TKO is going around asking various WWE talents to take pay cuts, with some as high as 50%.



That’s actually insane.



No wonder Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods left.



They’re really trying to turn WWE contracts into something closer to UFC deals. https://t.co/thyft4EcbP — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) May 4, 2026

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp backed the idea of multiple talents facing pay cut requests. He posted on X that “a number of people were asked to take pay cuts,” but gave no specifics on amounts or acceptances. Wrestling Observer added they heard the 50% story too, describing the talent as mid-card, not top-tier, with some recent raises elsewhere.

Amid reports some WWE talent were asked to take pay cuts by as much as 50%, how are some top TKO & WWE executives compensated YOY (determined by TKO Board comp committee)?



2025 vs. 2024:



Ari Emanuel: +272%, $18M➡️$67M

Mark Shapiro: +33%, $32M➡️$43M

Nick Khan: +304%, $6M➡️$24M pic.twitter.com/5GQR61d6Oc — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 5, 2026

This comes after WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas drew complaints for short matches and ads. Earlier post-Mania cuts hit over 20 talents like Wyatt Sicks, Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, and Motor City Machine Guns. TKO aims to trim costs ahead of earnings reports by swapping veterans for NXT call-ups.

Image via: @oba_of_wwe on Instagram

WWE stayed silent on the rumors, as usual with contract matters. Johnson framed it as TKO treating talent like assets in a profit machine, post-Endeavor merger. Fans reacted with shock on Reddit and X, speculating names and union talks.

TKO’s moves fit a pattern since the 2023 sale: higher exec pay amid talent churn. Kingston and Woods can now book AEW or Japan dates. If more agree to cuts, it sets precedent; refusals lead to exits like New Day.

TKO posted strong numbers in 2025. Full-year revenue reached $4.735 billion, with net income at $546.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.585 billion. WWE generated $1.709 billion in revenue and $896.5 million in adjusted EBITDA that year. Yet talent pay stays low overall, top stars like Roman Reigns earn $5 million yearly, while midcard wrestlers get $100,000 to $500,000, covering a roster of 200 plus. Direct operating costs, including talent, run about 40-50% of WWE revenue, leaving room for cuts amid $1.3 billion returned to shareholders.

The CEO of TKO, Ari Emanuel, earned a payout of $67 million in 2025.