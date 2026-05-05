Conor McGregor Claims UFC Middleweight Belt as Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Heats up

ByTimothy Wheaton
Conor McGregor Claims UFC Middleweight Belt as Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Heats up

Conor McGregor is eyeing the UFC middleweight title. UFC 328 hits Newark this weekend with Khamzat Chimaev defending his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event. The card airs live from Prudential Center on May 9. Conor McGregor stirred things up on X yesterday by posting about the event and calling the 185-pound belt “my 185lb UFC title.”

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 328

Chimaev claimed the middleweight strap last August with a unanimous decision over Dricus du Plessis. That win capped a run where he beat former champions Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker, and du Plessis. Undefeated at 15-0, the Chechen fighter from Sweden now faces his first defense.

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Strickland, from Corona, California, goes 30-7 into the fight. He shocked Israel Adesanya with a unanimous decision to grab the title back in 2023. Losses to du Plessis in his first defense and the rematch followed in 2025, but he bounced back with a knockout of Anthony Hernandez in February.

Dana White bumped security after the matchup announcement in March. Strickland said he’d carry a gun if Chimaev’s crew tried anything outside the cage. Chimaev brushed it off in a media scrum, labeling Strickland a clown who talks big but lacks action.

Sean Strickland
The MMA world reacts to Sean Strickland’s UFC Houston win over Anthony Hernandez. [Image via UFC]

Conor McGregor Claims UFC Middleweight Belt

Chimaev also called out McGregor recently for a boxing match under the Zuffa Boxing banner. He praised McGregor’s standup skills and said it could draw big money.

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McGregor wrote on X: “Very excited for the Newark, New Jersey @ufc card, with my 185lb @ufc title on the line! TUNE IN ON @UFConParamount.” Fans read it as a reply to Chimaev’s callout or a hint at middleweight plans.

McGregor held featherweight and lightweight titles, plus one welterweight win over Donald Ccerrone. He never competed at 185.

Tickets went on sale March 20. The fight tops a card with prelims and main support bouts still filling out. Broadcast runs on Paramount, matching McGregor’s plug. Strickland eyes two-time champ status; Chimaev aims to stay perfect.

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Chimaev champ
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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