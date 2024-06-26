Sean Strickland shuts down fight with Robert Whittaker next: ‘I’m the number one contender, I will wait’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has no interest in fighting fellow ex-champion, Robert Whittaker in a title-eliminator next – claiming his status as the division’s number one contender is in tact, as he waits for his own challenge at the throne again.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, most recently featured last month in the co-main event of UFC 302, landing a split decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in New Jersey.

As for Whittaker, the Auckland favorite headlined UFC Saudi Arabia over the course of last weekend, emerging unscathed with a dominant opening round knockout win over short-notice opponent, Ikram Aliskerov.

And announcing plans to feature as a potential backup fighter at UFC 305 in August – as former foes, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya vie for the undisputed middleweight crown, Whittaker has also been linked with a reworked fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland uninterested in fight with Robert Whittaker

Furthermore, the former gold holder was urged to chase a championship eliminator fight with Strickland on the same card in Perth, however, the latter appears less than interested in a clash.

“I keep getting asked to fight Whittaker,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat Dricus. Whittaker lost to boot. I am the number one contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa. I will wait…..”

Staking his claim for a future rematch with either former-foes, du Plessis or Adesanya, Strickland unsuccessfully defended his middleweight crown against the South African striker back in January at UFC 297 in Canada, suffering a controversial split decision loss over the course of five rounds.

Do you think Sean Strickland should fight Robert Whittaker next?