Islam Makhachev Congratulates ‘Nutella Cake’ Carlos Prates on TKO Win

UFC champion Islam Makhachev is again impressed with Carlos Prates’ performance and diet. Carlos Prates turned heads at UFC Fight Night Perth on May 2, 2026, when he stopped Jack Della Maddalena via TKO in the third round. The Brazilian fighter landed brutal punches, kicks, and elbows to wear down the local favorite in his own backyard. Referee Mike Bell stepped in after Prates dropped Della Maddalena with leg kicks and ground strikes, marking Prates’ fourth straight UFC knockout win.

Carlos Prates TKOs Ex-Champ, Gets Islam Makhachev Cake Shoutout

Della Maddalena entered the bout looking to rebound from his November 2025 title loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. Makhachev dominated that fight with takedowns and control time across five rounds, earning a unanimous decision (50-45 x3) to claim the welterweight belt and extend his win streak to 16. Prates’ win over the same opponent puts him in position to chase the strap held by the Dagestani champ.

Good job Nutella cake #ufcperth — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 2, 2026

Makhachev wasted no time reacting on X after the Perth event. He posted, “Good job Nutella cake #ufcperth,” poking fun at Prates’ infamous diet. The comment traces back to UFC 322 fight week, when Makhachev spotted Prates eating Nutella cake for lunch despite the strict cut demands. Prates has leaned into the stories about his cake habit, smoking, and drinking, turning them into part of his persona while stacking knockouts.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil punches Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

In his post-fight talk with Michael Bisping, Prates called himself the top contender and named Makhachev as his next target. He holds a 7-1 UFC record since his debut, with recent finishes over Neil Magny, Li Jingliang, and now Della Maddalena. His only loss came via decision to Ian Machado Garry in April 2025.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil knees Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Garry sits ahead in the title picture, with talks underway for a shot against Makhachev at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. Prates lost their first meeting but wants the rematch for gold after sorting other business. Beating Della Maddalena, the former No. 1 contender, should vault Prates into the top five rankings next week.

Prates‘ path forward depends on that title fight outcome. A win for Garry sets up their grudge match; a Makhachev victory opens the door straight away. Fighters like Michael Morales lurk as alternatives if scheduling shifts. Prates keeps delivering finishes regardless, and his unorthodox prep has fans watching close.