Sean Brady submits Leon Edwards with guillotine after dominant showing – UFC London Highlights

Surging Philadelphia native, Sean Brady may have stamped his place in the welterweight title picture tonight — turning in an eventual fourth round mounted guillotine choke submission win over former undisputed titleholder, Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London.

Brady, the current number five ranked divisional contender, now extends his winning run to an impressive three straight fights — following his second round knockout loss to the incumbent champion, Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.

And replacing Jack Della Maddalena on just weeks’ notice for tonight’s main event clash in London, surging welterweight finisher, Brady may just have booked himself a title fight against the victor of the UFC 315 title fight between the above-mentioned duo in Canada.

Showing off his immense grappling and wrestling skills tonight in the English capital, Sean Brady would continue his run in the fourth round, taking down Birmingham native, Edwards against the fence in front of the ex-champion’s corner.

And patiently moving to full mount, Brady would wrap up a mounted one-armed guillotine on Edwards, eventually forcing a tap to improve his Octagon record to a staggering 9-1 from just 10 fights in the promotion.

Below, catch the highlights from Sean Brady’s submission win over Leon Edwards