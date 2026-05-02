Marwan Rahiki Stays Undefeated with Vicious First-Round KO of Ollie Schmid – UFC Perth Highlights

Marwan Rahiki kept his undefeated record intact at UFC Perth, scoring a vicious first-round knockout against Ollie Schmid.

Both fighters came out putting their kicking games on display early, but it was clear from the get-go that Rahiki was the faster of the two. That advantage would pay dividends in the opening round as Rahiki landed a brutal left that sent Schmid crashing to the canvas.

A few follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Marwan Rahiki def. Ollie Schmid via TKO (strike) at 2:47 of Round 1.

With the victory, Rahiki improved his overall record to 9-0 and kept his 100% finish rate intact, which now includes eight knockouts and one win by way of submission.

Check Out Highlights From Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid at UFC Perth:

🔥DE LOCURA🔥 Marwan Rahiki noquea de forma brutal a Ollie Schmid ⚠️#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Zp8o5KQm8G — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

9 WINS. 9 FINISHES. 😮‍💨



Keep your eyes on Marwan Rahiki in the featherweight division!



[ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/T3iiE7sz59 — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026