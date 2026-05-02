Marwan Rahiki Stays Undefeated with Vicious First-Round KO of Ollie Schmid – UFC Perth Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Marwan Rahiki Stays Undefeated with Vicious First-Round KO of Ollie Schmid - UFC Perth Highlights

Marwan Rahiki kept his undefeated record intact at UFC Perth, scoring a vicious first-round knockout against Ollie Schmid.

Both fighters came out putting their kicking games on display early, but it was clear from the get-go that Rahiki was the faster of the two. That advantage would pay dividends in the opening round as Rahiki landed a brutal left that sent Schmid crashing to the canvas.

A few follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Marwan Rahiki def. Ollie Schmid via TKO (strike) at 2:47 of Round 1.

With the victory, Rahiki improved his overall record to 9-0 and kept his 100% finish rate intact, which now includes eight knockouts and one win by way of submission.

READ MORE:  Tai Tuivasa Deducted a Point for Late Hit in Lopsided Loss to Louie Sutherland - UFC Perth Highlights

Check Out Highlights From Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid at UFC Perth:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts