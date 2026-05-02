Marwan Rahiki Stays Undefeated with Vicious First-Round KO of Ollie Schmid – UFC Perth Highlights
Marwan Rahiki kept his undefeated record intact at UFC Perth, scoring a vicious first-round knockout against Ollie Schmid.
Both fighters came out putting their kicking games on display early, but it was clear from the get-go that Rahiki was the faster of the two. That advantage would pay dividends in the opening round as Rahiki landed a brutal left that sent Schmid crashing to the canvas.
A few follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote.
Official Result: Marwan Rahiki def. Ollie Schmid via TKO (strike) at 2:47 of Round 1.
With the victory, Rahiki improved his overall record to 9-0 and kept his 100% finish rate intact, which now includes eight knockouts and one win by way of submission.