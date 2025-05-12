Ian Garry issued huge call out by Sean Brady after UFC 315: ‘That’s the fight to make’

Surging welterweight challenger, Sean Brady claims he is open to a title eliminator next with Irish striker, Ian Garry off the back of last weekend’s UFC 315 title headliner, claiming that a pairing between the duo makes the most sense for them next.

Brady, who currently boasts the number one rank at the welterweight limit, earned his spot atop his fellow contenders off the back of an impressive one-armed guillotine choke submission win over former champion, Leon Edwards back in March in his return on short-notice at UFC London.

As for Garry, the Dublin native headlined UFC Kansas City at the end of last month, emerging with a unanimous decision victory over surging knockout finisher, Carlos Prates — handing the Brazilian star his first promotional defeat in the process.

Sean Brady offers title eliminator clash to Ian Garry after UFC 315

However, with Jack Della Maddalena hopeful of landing a super fight with lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, off the back of his title ascension over the weekend, Sean Brady has now suggested he take on Portmarnock native, Garry in an officially-billed title eliminator next.

“If he (Islam Makhachev) wants to move up, if he’s going to move up, is he going to stay there though?” Sean Brady told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening. “Because if not, now you’re holding up two divisions. So if he’s going to move up, then me and Ian (Garry) are fighting. I know that’s the fight to make. And yeah, that’s just the way I see it.”

"If [Islam] is gonna move up, then me and Ian are fighting. I know that's the fight to make. That's just the way I see it."



Who's down for Sean Brady x Ian Machado Garry? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GfEfPBjpM9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2025

Riding an impressive three-fight winning run since his stunning knockout loss to former champion, Belal Muhammad back in 2022, Philadelphia grappling star, Brady has racked up a pair of submission wins over both Kelvin Gastelum, and Birmingham native, Edwards, sandwiched between a decision win over Gilbert Burns in their main event clash.