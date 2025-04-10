Ariel Helwani Goes to War with PFL Co-Founder Donn Davis: ‘I’m the Least of Your Problems’

Ariel Helwani and Professional Fighters League co-founder Donn Davis are going at it on X.

On Wednesday, Helwani followed up on a report that the Global Fight League had cancelled its inaugural two-night event in Los Angeles. The card was scheduled to feature a slew of former UFC champions and some of the sport’s top prospects. Now, there are questions as to whether or not the promotion will even get off the ground after suffering its first major setback.

Speaking about the GFL’s failure to launch, Helwani suggested that there is a much bigger problem in the MMA landscape than just another promotion potentially coming and going.

“PFL isn’t paying as much as they once did,” Helwani said on The Boys in the Back. The Bellator No.2 brand doesn’t exist. ONE isn’t paying nearly as much for MMA fighters. GFL was that hope. This type of promotion doesn’t exist, and at the end of the day, that’s not good for the for the fighters or the business.”

It is possible GFL could still have an event, but honestly, that would be shocking to me at this point. To me, the GFL is a story that has come and gone.



There's a greater story here – the state of the MMA business.



Getting wind of Helwani’s comments, Donn Davis took exception to his claim that the PFL isn’t paying its athletes as much as it used to.

“This kind of mis-reporting hurts MMA fighters and the MMA industry,” Davis wrote in response. “@arielhelwani is wrong about. @PFLMMA fighter compensation. PFL average fighter pay UP. PFL fighter roster payroll UP. His click bait is disservice to fighters and fans … as well #PFLMMA who serves both.”

Ariel Helwani snaps back

Never one to back away from an attack on his journalistic integrity, Helwani promptly tore into Davis with some cold, hard facts.

“You’re in the midst of one of the worst PR runs in the history of combat sports,” Helwani began. “I can’t open this app without seeing one of your top stars complain about the state of your company. I’m the least of your problems, but I take issue with you claiming my information is incorrect. “Are you paying the same to the tournament winners? No. Not even close. Did you ask Bellator fighters to re-work contracts? Yes. Did you cancel events last year? Yes. Are you holding events at Universal Studios circa WCW in 1994 — look it up, I know you’re new to this — thus, generating little to no gate revenue? Yes. In fact, it continues to baffle me at how few tickets you’re able to sell in America after all these years. “I’ve asked you to come on my show — what is it 5,6 times now — to talk about some of these things and your upcoming fights, and you continue to refuse. Why’s that, Donn? The only one who has been a disservice to this sport are the Johnny-come-lately promoters who think they can ride this MMA wave by convincing investors to gamify the fight game. Season! Standing! Playoffs! Nonsense. You know everything I said was true. Continue writing posts on LinkedIn — to your current or potential investors, surely – continue talking about FightMatrix. I’ll continue to tell the truth.”

Since the PFL acquired Bellator in late 2023, the promotion has lost a slew of the now-defunct MMA organization’s top stars, including both Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico, who have signed with the UFC. Other names like Corey Andeson and Patchy Mix have vented their frustration over the lack of fights since being folded into the PFL.