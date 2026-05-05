First Look: EA Sports UFC 6 Trailer Reveals Markerless Capture, Flow State, and New Story Modes

EA Sports has shown the first trailer for UFC 6, and it puts gameplay front and center rather than treating the reveal like a pure cinematic tease. The game is set to launch on June 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with Ultimate Edition buyers getting early access starting June 12. Watch the brand new trailer below.

Video: UFC 6 Official Reveal Trailer

The trailer says UFC 6 is “powered by fighters” and leans hard into updated striking, motion, and presentation systems. EA says Markerless Capture is being used to improve fighter fidelity, with authentic locomotion and Signature Strikes designed to make athletes look and move closer to their real-world selves. The studio also points to new fighter bodies built with Sapien Technology, which it says will help deliver more accurate visuals and movement.

EA Sports UFC 6

One of the biggest changes shown is Real-Time Contact, described as a system that uses Frostbite-powered ragdoll physics and new damage reactions. EA has already used Frostbite in UFC 5 to improve lighting, character fidelity, hair, cloth, and damage effects, so this new trailer appears to push that approach further. The reveal suggests the series is trying to make strikes feel more immediate and the aftermath of exchanges more visible on screen.

The trailer also introduces Flow State, a feature that kicks in when a fighter starts landing damage and can then trigger an athlete’s standout skills in a more punishing way. EA frames it as a momentum-based system that rewards pressure and sharp execution. In plain terms, the game seems to give players a stronger reward loop when they build an advantage instead of simply waiting for a clean finish.

EA is also adding two new modes: Hall of Legends and The Legacy. Hall of Legends looks designed to retell the careers of notable UFC names, while The Legacy lets players build their own path from small starts to the main stage. That puts more of the focus on progression and fighter identity, which fits the “storytelling” angle EA is pushing in the reveal.

EA’s official site lists UFC 6 for release on June 19 and says pre-orders are already live. The reveal trailer also confirms the cover athletes for the two editions, with Max Holloway and Alex Pereira fronting the game’s marketing. EA’s messaging around the reveal suggests this is the franchise’s biggest gameplay pitch in years, with the trailer built to show actual systems.