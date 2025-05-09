Jack Della Maddalena beating Belal Muhammad wouldn’t be surprising, says Sean Brady

UFC welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena has the potential to defeat Belal Muhammad, says fellow 170-pounder Sean Brady.

Tomorrow night, Jack Della Maddalena will compete for a UFC world title for the first time in his blossoming career. He will challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship and while many believe that he can get the job done, the popular opinion is that Belal will be able to successfully retain the strap.

Either way, it should be a fun encounter. For Jack Della Maddalena, it serves as an opportunity for him to really announce himself as an elite level competitor. Of course, getting over that hump is going to be easier said than done.

In a recent podcast, Sean Brady gave his thoughts on how Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena could play out.

Sean Brady’s view on Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena

“For me, I want Belal to win,” Brady said on his “The BradyBagz Show.” “Of course, it is better for me if Belal wins. He’s the only person who’s beat me in my career. The better he does, the better it looks for me, and I could possibly get a title shot next.

“The UFC has given me no contacts on this, but I’m going to be there. Me and Belal have fought, I’m a guest fighter for the week, so I’m going to be out there. Obviously they want me there. Shavkat (Rakhmonov) is still hurt. I’m hearing he’s not fighting until October or December, and I’m hearing they might be going to Chicago in August, and that’s where Belal’s from.”

“A lot of things have to line up, but with that being said, Jack’s a f*cking very tough fight, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jack wins this fight,” Brady continued. “Jack can knock people out, that’s usually how he wins fights. Belal’s been knocked out by Luque back in the day. He hasn’t been knocked out since, but he’s been dropped by Geoff Neal, got hurt by Leon, and Jack knocks guys out. He’s hard to take down and hold down. So, it’s going to be a very, very interesting fight. I’m picking Belal, but I would not be surprised if Jack wins this fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie