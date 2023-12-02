Sean Brady Submits Kelvin Gastelum in a dominant return to the win column – UFC Austin highlights

Welterweight standout Sean Brady got back into the win column in a big way at UFC Austin on Saturday night.

More than a year removed from the first loss of his mixed martial arts career, Brady delivered a dominant performance against former UFC interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The TUF alumnus had no answer to Brady’s perfectly-timed takedowns which kept Gastelum in a compromising position for a majority of the contest.

In the third round, Brady scored yet another takedown in the opening seconds and quickly moved into mount. Fishing for an arm triangle, Gastelum worked his way out of the hold but gave up his arm in the process which allowed Brady to snatch the limb and lock in an armbar that forced Gastelum to tap out.

Official Result: Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (armbar) at 1:43 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin Below:

Kelvin Gastelum is getting completely outclassed on the ground right now by Sean Brady. It's not even remotely close right now. Impressive to watch. pic.twitter.com/Wx3rlzmZaO — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) December 3, 2023

SEAN BRADY VIA ROUND 3 KIMURA TO TAP KELVIN #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/fui2tyBxlO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 3, 2023