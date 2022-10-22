Continuing his impressive undefeated run, Belal Muhammad — under the tutelage of former UFC lightweight titleholder, Khabib Nurmagomedov, turns in his first stoppage victory since 2019 — handing Sean Brady a late second round standing TKO loss after a slew of strikes at the fence in their featured preliminary card clash at UFC 280.

Fresh from a recent victory over Vicente Luque, Muhammad, who entered tonight’s clash with Roufusport staple, Brady as the #5 ranked welterweight contender, managed to rock Brady in the second frame with just under a minute remaining.

Spending the entire clash on the feet, Muhammad, who was countered well by Brady in the first frame, managed to stun the Pennsylvania native in the final minute of the second round, turning in a TKO victory in the final seconds of the frame.

Following the win over the formally undefeated, Brady, Muhammad, who once shared the Octagon with undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards — called for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, who has been linked with a clash against Colby Covington next.

Below, catch the highlights from Belal Muhammad’s stunning TKO win at UFC 280