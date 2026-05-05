Khabib Nurmagomedov Protege Loved Fighting Under Rizin Rules, but Bare Knuckle Is Too Crazy

Khabib Nurmagomedov has trained several combatants who have thrived under several permutations of mixed martial arts rulesets, but one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s standout proteges from PFL is not keen on any bare-knuckle action in the future. The fighter being referenced is Gadzhi Rabadanov, who is one of the top-ranked contenders in the PFL’s lightweight ranks, and is coming off a win over Alex Chizov on points in the PFL Sioux Falls co-main event.

Previously, Rabadanov had also fought in the Rizin ring under the superior ruleset and earned a victory under the RFF banner. The 32-year-old earned a unanimous decision win over Koji Takeda at the Bellator vs. Rizin crossover card on the latter promotion’s 2022 New Year’s Eve card. The Russian seemed like he quite enjoyed the ruleset that allows for soccer kicks and face stomps, as Rabadanov said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Wow, brother, I like this. It’s very good. Very good rules. Like soccer match, you know [laughs]. But little bit crazy. That’s old school. Pride time. Pride and being Japan, Tokyo is very beautiful city. I like that rules but little bit crazy. People don’t understand. It’s so dangerous for fighters. So dangerous. Maybe if they [are] going to make this tournament again, together of course, I try to get [a] fight there.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov protege keen on boxing but bare kncukle “is a little bit crazy”

Delving into why he felt like the reckless Rizin ruleset was something he would be keen to compete under again in the future, Rabadanov stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, that [is] dangerous. But I like this. If I can, I can fight without gloves, too. But I like this. Of course, if they do this again, I try to be there.”

Off of that comment, referencing a BTB interview with Emiliano Sordi, who also had a spot on the PFL Sioux Falls card. Sordi had a Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA contest between his PFL stints and indicated he did not like gloveless combat because of the damage it created on his hands.

As Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate began delving into his own thoughts on if he would ever throw down in a bare knuckle bout someday, Rabadanov quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],